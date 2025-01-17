Khushi Kapoor Trains in Classical Dance for ‘Loveyapa’ Song

Mumbai: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to captivate audiences with their upcoming romantic entertainer, Loveyapa. However, did you know that Khushi Kapoor specially trained in classical dance for one of the songs in the film?

Khushi Kapoor’s Classical Dance Training

According to an independent industry source, Khushi Kapoor underwent special training in classical dance for her debut film, Loveyapa. The actress will be seen performing a classical dance in one of the songs in the film, though which track it will be has not yet been revealed.

The Music of Loveyapa

So far, the makers of Loveyapa have unveiled two songs, “Loveyapa Ho Gaya” and “Rehna Kol,” both of which have been well-received by the audience. Notably, Aamir Khan made a special appearance in the latter song. A source shared that Farah Khan, the choreographer for the next song, Rehna Kol, brought in Aamir Khan to feature in the track. The superstar’s cameo can be spotted towards the end of the song.

About Loveyapa

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa follows the story of a young couple whose relationship faces challenges after they exchange their mobile phones and uncover harsh truths about each other.

Alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film features prominent actors such as Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma.

Remake of Love Today

Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

Loveyapa marks Junaid Khan’s first theatrical release, while his debut project, Maharaj, was launched on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor also makes her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Loveyapa is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.