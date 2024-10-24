AutomobilesHyderabad

Kia Unveils Carnival Limousine in Hyderabad, Inaugurated by Dr. Neelam Ramana Reddy

The event was graced by esteemed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neelam Ramana Reddy from Star Hospital, whose commitment to excellence made him an ideal choice to inaugurate this luxurious vehicle.

24 October 2024
Hyderabad 24 october (Munsif News Bureau) CAR maker Kia celebrated the official launch of its latest flagship vehicle, the Carnival Limousine, at the CAR Kia Jubilee Hills showroom on 24October, 2024.

The Carnival Limousine signifies a major milestone for CAR Kia, aiming to set a new benchmark in the luxury MPV segment. With its combination of premium features, exceptional comfort, and cutting-edge technology, the Carnival Limousine is more than just a car; it’s an unparalleled travel experience designed for discerning consumers.

Dr. Ramana Reddy highlighted the importance of innovation and quality in today’s automotive market, echoing CAR Kia’s mission to provide superior products tailored to the needs of Indian customers. He praised the Carnival Limousine as a testament to the brand’s dedication to excellence.

Mr. Santosh Chand, General Manager of CAR Kia, emphasized the significance of this launch by stating, “The Carnival Limousine represents our dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

We are committed to bringing innovative and luxurious mobility solutions that resonate with the evolving demands of our customers. With this launch, we aim not just to redefine comfort, but to create memorable experiences on the road.

“Key features of the Carnival Limousine include VIP seats in the second row that offer powered relaxation and leg support, creating a first-class experience for passengers.

The vehicle is equipped with a state-of-the-art 12.3 AVNT system with CAR Kia Connect, ensuring seamless connectivity and navigation with India Maps and over-the-air updates.

