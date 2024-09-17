Kohli Struggles Against 6.5-Foot Net Bowler and Disputes Bumrah’s LBW Decision in Pre-Test Training

As the countdown begins for the first Test between India and Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, preparations are in full swing for the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma.

Star player Virat Kohli, making his return to Test cricket after a nine-month hiatus, was at the heart of intense training sessions.

Kohli, who missed the recent five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons and has only played one Test in 2024, faced a challenging net session.

According to a report by Sportstar, Kohli encountered a formidable test from the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. During the session, Bumrah trapped Kohli on the pads with an in-swinger, leading to a loud LBW appeal.

Despite Bumrah’s celebration and call for a DRS review, Kohli confidently refuted the dismissal, arguing that the ball was going down the leg side.

The report also highlighted that Kohli faced a significant challenge from Gurnoor Brar, a 24-year-old net bowler standing at an impressive 6.5 feet tall.

Brar, brought in to help the team prepare for the tall Bangladesh bowler Nahid Rana, posed difficulties for Kohli with his extra bounce.

The pacer from Punjab, who has played five first-class matches and one List-A and T20 game, demonstrated his potential despite limited professional experience.

Brar, who is associated with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, made his debut in the 2023 season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but has yet to make a significant impact in professional cricket.

As Kohli gears up for his return, the Indian team continues to refine their strategies and preparations for what promises to be a demanding Test season.