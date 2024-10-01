Telangana

Komatireddy warns of direct action if Musi development is obstructed

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has issued a stern warning, stating that if the development of the Musi River is hindered, he is prepared to lead a direct movement.

Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2024
Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has issued a stern warning, stating that if the development of the Musi River is hindered, he is prepared to lead a direct movement.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Minister praised the State government’s ambitious decision to transform the Musi into a purified river and  criticised the BRS leaders, accusing them of lacking humanity.

He targeted BRS leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, accusing them of being devoid of compassion.

Komatireddy pointed out that groundwater in Nalgonda district has high fluoride levels, and further alleged that during the BRS ten-year rule, these leaders looted the state of lakhs of crores.

He expressed disappointment that while people thought Musi’s condition would improve after the formation of Telangana, the river remains polluted with toxic water.

Venkat Reddy claimed that KT Rama Rao had raised a loan of Rs.1,000 crores for Musi’s development but alleged that the funds were misused for personal luxuries, leaving poor people living by the river to suffer.

KCR does not even have the face to attend Assembly sessions. At first, he should attend the sessions and discuss the Musi River clean-up,” Komatireddy said.

He challenged KCR to conduct a public opinion survey on Musi, stating, “I will put up a bus, and I will accompany you. The people will beat you with their slippers if you talk about Musi.”

The Minister urged all political parties to cooperate for the development of the Musi River.

