Konda Surekha’s Emotional Outburst Sparks Controversy

Konda Surekha has expressed her frustration over the comments and trolling directed at her on social media. During a recent address, she questioned why no one from her party has defended her and whether the criticism she faces is part of a broader online attack.

She highlighted past remarks made about her, suggesting that they are being brought up again to undermine her credibility. Surekha pointed out that the women she accused are also entitled to their feelings and emotions, questioning the lack of sensitivity towards them.

Furthermore, she stated that allegations against her have also affected the women in her family. In response to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks, K.T. Rama Rao emphasized the need to address the situation and clean up the discourse, urging for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The escalating tensions have drawn attention to the importance of respectful dialogue and the impact of public criticism on individuals and their families.

