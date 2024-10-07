Konda Surekha’s Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against Nagarjuna

Telangana: In a recent development, Konda Surekha’s lawyer has stated that they will file cases against actor Nagarjuna and all those supporting him. The lawyer questioned, “Why is Nagarjuna creating such a ruckus over a matter that has already been settled?”

This statement comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the issues involving Nagarjuna, indicating that the legal battle could escalate further.

The lawyer’s remarks suggest that they are prepared to take strong legal measures against those they believe are supporting Nagarjuna in this controversy.