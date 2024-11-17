Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Denies KTR’s Meeting with Union Minister Khattar, Questions Missing Photos

Hyderabad: Making it clear that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao did not meet Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP’s Chevella MP, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, asked where the photos of KTR are meeting the Union Minister.

Addressing the media, Vishweshwar said that KTR had taken an appointment to meet Khattar. H\e said that no BJP leader met KTR in New Delhi or gave an appointment to KTR.

He added that he had gone to Khattar’s office and enquired with his assistant. “KTR met Congress leaders in New Delhi.

Telangana Congress leaders are interested in arresting KTR, but Congress’s top leaders are preventing the Telangana Congress government from arresting KTR,” Vishweshwar said.

It may be recalled that KTR went to New Delhi recently to file a complaint with Manohar Lal Khattar alleging that corruption took place while allotting Amrut Scheme tenders.