KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers secure 15-run victory over Mangalore Dragons in VJD thriller

Bengaluru: In a match that oscillated between exhilarating and exasperating, the Hubli Tigers emerged victorious by 15 runs over the Mangalore Dragons, thanks to a clever use of the V Jayadevan (VJD) Method in a rain-affected clash of the T20 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on Friday.

With the heavens opening up, the game was reduced to a frantic 7-over chase, setting a revised target of 80 runs.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather and an aggressive Mangalore lineup, Hubli bowlers and a timely intervention by rain proved decisive.

The chase ignited with some electrifying moments. Thippa Reddy unleashed a breathtaking six in the 6th over and contributed 13 runs off 11 balls. Alongside him, Manish Pandey’s spirited innings of 24 off 14 played a crucial role in securing the win for Hubli. The duo’s efforts ensured that they crossed the finish line despite a spirited fight from Mangalore.

The match was marked by an array of wide deliveries and fluctuating fortunes. Abhilash Shetty had a tough outing, leaking 19 runs in his two overs, while Samarth Nagaraj and Shreyas Gopal battled hard but couldn’t turn the tide in Mangalore’s favour.

Earlier in the day, Hubli set the stage with a disciplined bowling performance, restricting Mangalore to 143/7 in their allotted 16 overs. LR Kumar emerged as the hero, with a standout performance that saw him claim 3 wickets for 30 runs. His decisive 16th over dismantled the Mangalore batting lineup, setting a challenging total for the opposition.

Mangalore’s innings began on a strong note with Macneil Noronha and Rohan Patil providing a solid foundation. However, the middle order faltered under the pressure applied by Hubli’s bowlers. Despite a valiant 44 off 27 balls from Siddharth, the Hubli Tigers’ dominance was undeniable.

This victory highlights Hubli’s ability to adapt and thrive under pressure, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the tournament. As they continue their campaign, they will aim to build on this momentum, with the rain-affected win adding a dramatic chapter to their T20 Maharaja Trophy journey.

Brief scores

Hubli Tigers: 143/7 (16 overs)

Mangalore Dragons: 61/1 (5 overs, VJD Method)

Result: Hubli Tigers won by 15 runs (VJD Method).