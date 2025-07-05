Telangana: KTR Accepts Revanth Reddy’s Debate Challenge on Farmers’ Issues, Sets July 8 as Date

Hyderabad: Raising the political heat in Telangana, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has accepted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s challenge for a public debate on farmers’ issues. KTR has proposed the Hyderabad Press Club as the venue and 11 AM on July 8 as the time. However, he also left the choice open for the Chief Minister to pick a location of his preference — be it Kondareddypalle, Kodangal, Gajwel, Chintamadaka, or anywhere else.

“Give Him 72 Hours to Prepare” — KTR Taunts Revanth Reddy

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, KTR said, “We will give him 72 hours to prepare as he is known to run away from discussions when cornered. He had challenged us and we accepted it. Let’s see if he dares to face the facts.”

He accused the Chief Minister of lacking basic understanding of Telangana’s geography, irrigation systems, and agricultural needs. KTR slammed the Congress government for failing to supply urea and fertilizers, which has led to long queues and protests by farmers across the state.

“Congress Has Brought Back Indiramma Rajyam”

Criticizing the current regime, KTR said, “Congress has truly brought back Indiramma Rajyam where farmers are struggling for their basic needs.” He praised former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership for making agriculture profitable in Telangana and safeguarding the interests of the farming community.

Poll Promises Betrayed: ₹39,000 Crore Still Owed to Farmers

KTR accused the Congress government of reneging on its poll promises, stating that it owes farmers a staggering ₹39,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver, and the ₹500 per quintal bonus for fine rice varieties.

He mocked Revanth Reddy’s confidence about winning 100 seats in the next Assembly elections, quipping, “Let them first win a ZPTC in the Chief Minister’s own constituency.”

KTR Labels Revanth Reddy a “Covert Agent” of Chandrababu Naidu

KTR lauded Congress MLA J. Anirudh Reddy for exposing the presence of “covert agents” in Congress and went further to accuse Revanth Reddy of acting as a covert agent of Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Revanth Reddy is not ruling Telangana — he’s serving Delhi and Amaravati. We are witnessing a covert rule in the state,” KTR alleged.

He also took a swipe at the CM, calling him “PayCM”, likening him to a digital payment gateway used to funnel Telangana’s funds to Delhi and water to Andhra Pradesh.

BRS Ramps Up Political Offensive

With the proposed public debate, BRS is aiming to mount a direct challenge to the Congress leadership in Telangana. KTR’s bold statements and open accusations suggest an aggressive campaign posture as the battle between the two parties intensifies in the run-up to future elections.