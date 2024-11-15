KTR Accuses Telangana Government of Targeting Innocents

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged political motives behind the arrests of 16 villagers in connection with the Lagacherla land dispute.

Speaking outside the Sangareddy prison after meeting the arrested individuals, KTR claimed that innocent people were being falsely implicated to suppress dissent and blame the BRS for the incident.

KTR accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother, Tirupati Reddy, of forcibly acquiring lands belonging to farmers and tribals for a private pharma company. He alleged that the police, in collusion with Tirupati Reddy and Congress leaders, carried out a campaign of intimidation and violence against villagers opposing the land acquisition.

“Innocent villagers, including gram panchayat secretary Raghavendra Yadav and an ITI student, were arrested despite clear evidence of their absence during the alleged attack. Midnight raids terrorized residents, with private individuals accompanying police and humiliating villagers,” he said.

KTR claimed Congress leaders orchestrated unrest while selectively targeting BRS supporters. “Though 70 people, including Congress members, were detained, only BRS supporters were officially arrested, while Congress activists walked free,” he alleged.

Condemning the government’s attempt to acquire land worth Rs. 60-70 lakh per acre for a fraction of its value, KTR pledged full legal support to the affected villagers. He vowed to escalate the issue and ensure justice for the victims.

Accompanying KTR during the visit were former ministers Satyavathi Rathod, V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Chinta Prabhakar, KP Vivekanand, and other senior BRS leaders.

Keywords: Lagacherla Land Dispute, KTR, BRS, Farmers Protest, Telangana Land Acquisition, Sangareddy Arrests, Tirupati Reddy, Political Suppression, Hyderabad News