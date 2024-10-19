KTR and Harish Rao Involved in Rs.7 Lakh Crore Scams: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy launched a sharp attack on BRS working President KT Rama Rao and former minister Harish Rao, accusing them of corruption and mismanagement.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Saturday, Venkat Reddy alleged that projects like Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya, and Mission Bhagiratha were used as covers to loot Rs.7 lakh crore.

“Ten years ago, these issues could have been resolved with just Rs.25,000 crore. Is KTR even thinking before he speaks? They came to power by telling hundreds of lies. The Congress has kept its promises, unlike the BRS party. No matter how tough the situation, we are ensuring salaries are paid to employees on the first day of every month,” Venkat Reddy said, personally attacking KTR and Harish Rao.

He went on to mock BRS leaders who lost in both Assembly and Parliament elections, claiming that they should have left the country out of shame but were still shamelessly roaming the streets.

Venkat Reddy also highlighted the severe health issues plaguing the people of Nalgonda, who are suffering from various diseases. He emphasized that providing clean water, not just STPs, would solve these problems.

While appreciating some of the Chief Minister’s initiatives, Venkat Reddy stated that SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) is the permanent solution for fluoride contamination and praised efforts to clean the Musi River.

He criticized the previous government for allegedly embezzling Rs.5,000 crore from SLBC funds. “Everyone knows who KCR’s son is, but no one even recognizes KTR,” he remarked sarcastically, accusing KTR of arrogance despite losing power.

Venkat Reddy further accused KTR and Harish Rao of amassing wealth without knowing where to hide it, sarcastically noting their global travels. He questioned why KTR and Harish Rao harbored such animosity toward the people of Nalgonda.

“They are instigating the people of the Musi River,” Venkat Reddy alleged, vowing to organize protests outside their homes. (NSS)