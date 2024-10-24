KTR Calls Telangana an ‘ATM’ for Congress, Vows to Fight for Farmers’ Rights

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister Kallakuntla Taraka Rama Rao has criticized that Telangana has become like an ATM for National Congress Party.

KTR participated and spoke in the BRS Rythu Poru Bata Sabha held in Adilabad today (Thursday). On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy made serious allegations against the Congress government. It is alleged that wherever elections are held in the country, money is going from Telangana. Haryana and Maharashtra were accused of paying RR tax.

KTR expressed concern that police wives also had to walk the streets during the Congress rule.Utnoor challenged the Congress government saying that the police would issue notices to him. he is ready to go to jail for the people.

He said that a cheating case should be filed against CM Revanth Reddy. AICC chief Rahul Gandhi said that a cheating case should be filed on the guarantee of 2 lakh jobs. Power is not eternal. It is suggested that the police should go according to justice and dharma.

KTR warned that if any officer exceeds the limit, he will pay with interest. AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and late former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy have fought with each other and Revanth Reddy has warned.

KTR warned government officials not to overdo it and leave anyone behind when they come to power”Former minister KTR flagged that Revanth’s government will file illegal cases against innocent farmers. “Revanth came to power promising to implement all the promises within 100 days.

Now they are neglecting to implement the promises. Those who do not fulfill the promises should be put in jail immediately. Elections are coming up in neighboring Maharashtra, people should tell your relatives there about the scams done by Congress. We will fight on behalf of farmers.

BJP leaders are bigger frauds than Congress. Cotton price in Gujarat is Rs. If there are 8800s, why are they giving less here. Here too, per quintal of cotton Rs. If you don’t give 8800, don’t worry. Telangana cotton is of better quality than Gujarat. We will fight with BJP on cotton price. BJP has said that if they win the MP here, they will start cement industry, but still there is no way.

Jumla is PM in Delhi and CM is here. Nothing has been left till the farmer’s loan waiver, farmer’s assurance and bonus for rice crop. Let’s go to the farmers and protest. BRS is not only Bharat State Samiti… also Bharat Rythu Samiti.

Adani has eyed the Orient Cement industry near Bellampally, which it plans to buy soon. After that Singareni Sansthanam will also come to Adani. People are fighting against Adani cement industry in Ramannapet, people here also need to mobilize.

KCR is the only Sri Ramaraksha for this state, let’s save Telangana from the hands of Congress-BJP thieves” said KTR.Meanwhile, former minister and BRS party district president Jogu Ramanna said that the BRS movement will take the path of farmers’ issues. On this occasion, Revanth Sarkar was under fire.

He criticized that farmers’ suicides have increased under Revanth Reddy’s regime, which was bombarded with false promises, and that the government is taking the farmers’ arrears by taking away the farmer’s assurance.

Jogu Ramanna flagged that it is ironic that the Revanth Reddy government, which came to power in the name of six guarantees, did not implement the other guarantees except free bus for women.Jogu Ramanna alleged that if there were no farmers’ suicides during KCR’s rule, if the schemes were implemented by the state, 300 farmers would still have committed suicide during Revanth’s 300-day rule.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had mocked him for giving Rs 10,000 Rythu Bandhu per acre, said that he had deceived them into believing that they would get Rs 15,000 if they came to power. He warned that the way the government is deceiving the farmers by wasting time in the name of the Cabinet Sub-Committee will be done throughout the state.

He asked what the purpose is of announcing a price of Rs. 7,520 in the state for cotton in the Gujarat market. Jogu Ramanna expressed his anger that the poor people who got married and got two lakh jobs in a year were cheated into believing them in the name of gold, loan waiver, farmer assurance, home lamp and free electricity.