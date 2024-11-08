KTR Challenges Revanth Reddy to Address Musi Project Victims in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao has lashed out at Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of using the Musi padayatra in Nalgonda as a political stunt to divert attention from the Congress’s longstanding neglect of the Musi River and the victims of the Musi River Rejuvenation project.

In a statement, KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to visit the affected families in Hyderabad whose homes are at risk of demolition due to the rejuvenation project, rather than holding a march in Nalgonda.

KTR slammed the Chief Minister for not addressing the concerns of those directly impacted by the Musi project in Hyderabad, calling the padayatra an attempt to shed “crocodile tears.” He criticized the Congress for transforming the Musi River into a drainage canal over the past 60 years, resulting in its pollution, and blamed the Congress and Telugu Desam governments for the river’s current condition.

Rama Rao also accused Revanth Reddy of focusing on commissions rather than fulfilling his electoral promises.

He demanded an apology to farmers affected by the Congress’s policies and criticized the government’s focus on the Musi “Lootification” project rather than on the promises made to the electorate.

The BRS leader condemned the police action against BRS leaders and workers ahead of the padayatra, highlighting that many were either arrested or placed under house arrest. He expressed his concern that the Congress government was trying to silence opposition voices due to fears of corruption and unfulfilled promises being exposed.

KTR demanded the immediate release of detained BRS leaders, including former MLAs K Prabhakar Reddy and Chirumarthi Lingaiah, and reiterated his commitment to continuing the fight against alleged corruption and failed governance. He ended by calling for better leadership, stating, “Leadership is about building, not tearing down. If you can’t govern, step aside. The people of Telangana deserve better.”