KTR Claims Congress Government Faces Rebellion in Kodangal Amid Pharma Project Controversy

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao declared that the Congress government is facing rebellion in Kodangal, the constituency of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Fouzia Farhana27 October 2024 - 16:46
Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao declared that the Congress government is facing rebellion in Kodangal, the constituency of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Highlighting the irony, he pointed out that while Revanth had opposed the Pharma City project while in opposition, he is now facilitating the establishment of a pharma company in Kodangal triggering local protests.

He criticised the side-lining of efficient irrigation plans under the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project for Kodangal hinting that the CM prioritised the costly Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project

