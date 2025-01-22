KTR Condemns Attack on Former MLA Bhupal Reddy in Nalgonda District

Hyderabad: K. T. Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), strongly condemned the brutal attack on former MLA K. Bhupal Reddy allegedly carried out by Congress party workers in Nalgonda district.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight at a government office in the presence of police, has sparked outrage among political circles, with KTR demanding justice for the physically challenged leader.

The Attack on Bhupal Reddy

The attack on Bhupal Reddy took place during a Rythu Mahadharna, a protest organized by farmers in Nalgonda, which was denied permission by local authorities.

Bhupal Reddy, who is known for his active involvement in political and social causes, was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers, who tore down flex banners displayed by BRS workers.

The altercation escalated at the municipality office when Bhupal Reddy staged a protest against officials’ actions and the denial of the protest permission.

As tensions rose between BRS and Congress supporters, the situation turned violent. Workers from both parties reportedly began throwing chairs and pots at each other, with the police intervening to restore order.

Despite the assault taking place in front of the police, Bhupal Reddy, the former legislator, was the one arrested instead of those responsible for the attack.

KTR’s Response: A Condemnation of Violence and Police Inaction

KTR, a prominent leader in Telangana politics, took to social media platform ‘X’ to express his dismay over the incident. In his post, he highlighted the injustice faced by Bhupal Reddy, who was subjected to an attack despite being physically challenged.

KTR pointed out that the police, who were present at the scene, failed to act against the assailants and instead arrested Bhupal Reddy.

The BRS leader emphasized that the incident is a reflection of the “anarchic rule” of the Congress party, claiming that the state government’s supposed commitment to “people’s governance” is just for show.

According to KTR, even a former MLA, who is physically challenged, was not afforded protection, signaling the failure of the system.

Blame on Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

In his post, KTR also directly blamed Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings, for the attack. He accused Venkat Reddy’s supporters of acting in a violent manner, using goondas (goons) to intimidate BRS leaders and disrupt their protest.

KTR alleged that Congress workers were afraid of the BRS and thus attempted to sabotage the Rythu Mahadharna by attacking Bhupal Reddy and denying permission for the protest.

He added that the police’s inaction during the violent encounter and their subsequent decision to arrest Bhupal Reddy instead of the attackers reflected the bias and partisanship in law enforcement under the Congress-led regime.

Call for Action and Justice

KTR demanded that the Director General of Police (DGP) take immediate action and register cases against those responsible for the attack.

He emphasized that the law must be enforced equally and without bias, urging authorities to take strict legal action against the perpetrators to ensure such violent incidents do not go unpunished.

The BRS party also called on the Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner to provide an explanation for the denial of permission for the protest and the events that led to the conflict.

The altercation between the two political parties has ignited a larger debate about the growing political violence in the state and the need for a fair and just system of governance.

Background to the Incident: Rythu Mahadharna and Political Tensions

The Rythu Mahadharna was a farmers’ protest that had been scheduled to take place on January 21, 2025, in Nalgonda district. However, the protest was denied permission by the local authorities, allegedly due to pressure from the Congress party.

The denial of permission for the protest and the subsequent events led to a clash between BRS and Congress workers, escalating tensions in the region.

At the heart of the dispute was the removal of flex banners by Congress workers, which sparked objections from BRS supporters.

The disagreement led to verbal exchanges between Bhupal Reddy, Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, and Congress leader Gummala Mohan Reddy. This verbal confrontation soon spiraled into physical violence, with both sides throwing chairs and pots, prompting police intervention.

Political Implications and Calls for Accountability

This incident has far-reaching implications for the political landscape in Telangana. The attack on Bhupal Reddy and the subsequent arrest of the BRS leader have raised serious questions about the level of political violence in the state and the role of law enforcement in managing such conflicts.

KTR’s strong condemnation of the Congress party and its leadership, particularly Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has further intensified the political divide between BRS and Congress in the region.

The political fallout from this attack is expected to continue as the BRS calls for accountability, justice, and the protection of its leaders. As the situation unfolds, both parties are likely to engage in more public discourse and political maneuvering to address the ongoing tensions.