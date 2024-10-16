KTR criticises Telangana Govt for accumulating Rs 80,500 cr debt within ten months

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday strongly criticized the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of plunging the state into Rs 80,500 crore debt since assuming office.

In a tweet, KTR expressed his concern, stating: “They once claimed debt was wrong. Now, how do they justify this? Election promises remain unfulfilled, no new irrigation projects have been developed, and yet Rs 80,500 crore has been borrowed in just 10 months.”

KTR further questioned the purpose of the debt, asking: “Where has this massive amount of money gone? Are these funds being used to pay off big contractors? Is this debt being taken on for commissions? During our tenure in BRS, we took loans to build projects and enhance infrastructure with every rupee accounted for.”

He continued his criticism by emphasizing that, under the current government, there has been no loan waivers for farmers, no provision of insurance for them, no new development projects, and even government employees have faced delayed salaries. “So, where is all this money going? Whose pockets are being filled?”

KTR warned of the dangers of this mounting debt, stating: “This reckless borrowing, not to create state wealth but to increase personal assets, is an unforgivable crime. It poses a serious threat to the future of Telangana.”