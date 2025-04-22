KTR Demands Apology from Revanth Reddy and Dismissal of Erring Police Officers Over Human Rights Violations in Lagacherla

Hyderabad: In a strong condemnation of the police excesses in Lagacherla, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the immediate dismissal of the police officers involved in the sexual harassment and human rights violations of Dalit and tribal girls.

The demand comes in response to a scathing report from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has confirmed the systemic abuse and molestation of women during a controversial land acquisition drive in the village. KTR, addressing the media after meeting the victims in Hyderabad’s Nandinagar, stated that the NHRC’s findings exposed the “barbaric behavior” of police personnel who were acting as a “private army” for Revanth Reddy.

NHRC Report Lays Bare Police Atrocities

The NHRC, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, validated the victims’ allegations after field visits and found that police subjected tribal men and women to third-degree torture, threats, and beatings. The Commission also revealed that these abuses took place inside police stations, where CCTV cameras were allegedly non-functional. The NHRC has directed the State government to act against the guilty officers within six weeks.

KTR highlighted the horrific testimonies from the victims. One girl shared that she and her mother-in-law were sexually harassed, while another victim was beaten on her thigh. KTR accused the government of continuing covert operations in Lagacherla, despite a High Court stay, and facilitating land grabs for a pharmaceutical company allegedly linked to the CM’s family.

Demand for Accountability and Justice

KTR sharply criticized the current administration, declaring, “This report is a slap in the face of Revanth Reddy’s government.” He further stated that if the Chief Minister has any dignity left, he should apologize to the Dalit and tribal communities and step down from his position. The BRS leader also warned that the party would take the matter to the Supreme Court if the government fails to take decisive action.

He asserted, “Whether they retire or go underground, the officers who acted like beasts will be held accountable once we return to power. Lagacherla is not forgotten, and justice will be done.”

A Humbling Gesture from Lagacherla’s Tribal Families

Despite the atrocities they suffered, the tribal families of Lagacherla showed remarkable resilience by donating ₹1 lakh towards the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations. KTR described this gesture as humbling and inspiring, stating, “Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to fight this injustice.”

He added that the NHRC’s intervention reaffirmed that “justice, righteousness, and humanity still survive in this country.” KTR concluded with a stern warning to the government, saying, “This government may try to bury the truth, but we will not rest until every victim sees justice and every guilty officer is punished.”

The BRS is committed to ensuring that those responsible for the human rights violations in Lagacherla face justice.