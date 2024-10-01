Telangana

KTR Issues Strong Warning to Revanth Reddy for Alleged Attack

KTR Issues Strong Warning to Revanth Reddy for Alleged Attack

In a fierce statement, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) issued a stern warning to Congress leader Revanth Reddy following an alleged attack on his convoy. KTR made it clear that no amount of intimidation would stop him from standing up for the people of Telangana.

“You cannot stop me from supporting my people, Revanth Reddy. I’m not someone who fears your petty tactics,” KTR declared, vowing to confront any such actions head-on. He emphasized that no one is afraid of Revanth’s threats, stating, “I’m here to expose your bluff.”

KTR further stated that the strength of the Telangana movement cannot be crushed by force, adding, “No bulldozer can silence the voices of the underprivileged.”

He concluded by saying, “The attack on my vehicle only fuels my resolve to fight your authoritarian regime. These actions will not stop us.”

The heated exchange marks another flashpoint in the ongoing political rivalry between KTR and Revanth Reddy.

