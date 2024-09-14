Telangana

KTR Reacts to Demolition of Houses in Mahbubnagar’s Adarsh Nagar

In a strong response to the recent demolition of houses in Adarsh Nagar, Mahbubnagar, KTR criticized the move, stating that the authorities did not spare even Dalits and disabled individuals.

Fouzia Farhana
321 1 minute read
KTR Reacts to Demolition of Houses in Mahbubnagar's Adarsh Nagar
KTR Reacts to Demolition of Houses in Mahbubnagar's Adarsh Nagar

In a strong response to the recent demolition of houses in Adarsh Nagar, Mahbubnagar, KTR criticized the move, stating that the authorities did not spare even Dalits and disabled individuals. He expressed his outrage over the houses being demolished in the middle of the night without considering the residents’ circumstances.

KTR challenged Revanth Reddy, saying that if he genuinely cares for the people of Palamuru, he should immediately allocate double-bedroom houses to the 75 families whose homes were demolished.

Furthermore, KTR demanded that if Revanth Reddy truly has love for the people of Palamuru, he should take immediate action against the officials responsible for the demolitions, which were conducted despite the houses having been granted land titles during the previous Congress government.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
321 1 minute read

Related Articles

Warangal Police Commissioner Stresses Peace and Unity Ahead of Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan

Warangal Police Commissioner Stresses Peace and Unity Ahead of Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan

BRS student leaders detained for protest over change in MBBS admission rules

BRS student leaders detained for protest over change in MBBS admission rules

Telangana Man Dies After Becoming Addicted to Online Games

Telangana Man Dies After Becoming Addicted to Online Games

KTR Visits Senior Leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy Following Health Issues

KTR Visits Senior Leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy Following Health Issues

Back to top button