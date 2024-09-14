KTR Reacts to Demolition of Houses in Mahbubnagar’s Adarsh Nagar

In a strong response to the recent demolition of houses in Adarsh Nagar, Mahbubnagar, KTR criticized the move, stating that the authorities did not spare even Dalits and disabled individuals. He expressed his outrage over the houses being demolished in the middle of the night without considering the residents’ circumstances.

KTR challenged Revanth Reddy, saying that if he genuinely cares for the people of Palamuru, he should immediately allocate double-bedroom houses to the 75 families whose homes were demolished.

Furthermore, KTR demanded that if Revanth Reddy truly has love for the people of Palamuru, he should take immediate action against the officials responsible for the demolitions, which were conducted despite the houses having been granted land titles during the previous Congress government.