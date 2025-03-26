KTR’s ‘Commission’ Remarks Spark Chaos in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Heated scenes unfolded in the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday after BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao’s remarks alleging a 30% commission by ministers triggered outrage among Congress members.

During the ongoing Budget Session, KTR claimed that ruling party MLAs themselves were talking about a 30% commission being taken by ministers and warned that BRS would question the government’s unfulfilled promises. His statements drew sharp protests from the Congress benches.

Also Read: Bhatti Dares KTR to Prove ‘Percentage’ Allegations or Apologize in Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka strongly objected to KTR’s remarks and demanded that he either provide evidence or issue an unconditional apology. Bhatti slammed the opposition leader for making baseless allegations and accused him of disrespecting the dignity of the House.

As tensions escalated, BRS members retaliated against Bhatti’s counter-comments, leading to chaos in the Assembly. The situation only calmed after the Panel Speaker intervened and expunged KTR’s controversial remarks from the official records.

In response, BRS MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly and continued their protest outside the premises, criticizing the ruling party’s attitude and defending KTR’s right to question the government.