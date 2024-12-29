Labour Strikes Surge Across the United States in 2024: Key Sectors Impacted

Seoul: The United States witnessed an unprecedented wave of labour strikes in 2024, as workers across industries rallied for better wages, improved working conditions, and job security.

According to the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations’ Labor Action Tracker, the nation saw 334 labour actions across 515 locations by the end of December, marking a sharp rise in strike activity in recent years.

Starbucks Strike: A Landmark Protest

One of the year’s most significant strikes occurred at Starbucks, where over 5,000 workers from 300 stores in 45 states walked off their jobs on Christmas Eve. Organised by Starbucks Workers United, the protest became the largest strike in the company’s history. Workers from major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Seattle demanded higher wages, fair scheduling, and criticised the company’s executive compensation, particularly CEO Brian Niccol’s $113 million pay package.

Amazon Faces Historic Walkout

Just before the Starbucks strike, Amazon witnessed what workers called its largest-ever walkout during the peak Christmas shopping season. While unions reported that nearly 10,000 workers joined the strike for higher wages and workplace safety, Amazon disputed the figures, stating many of the protesters were not its direct employees.

Manufacturing Sector Disruptions

In September, the manufacturing industry felt the impact of a seven-week strike by 33,000 Boeing machinists. The strike affected the assembly of Boeing’s bestselling 737 Max airliner in Washington. Workers returned to work in November after accepting a new contract, but the strike added to Boeing’s challenges in an already turbulent year.

Maritime and Hospitality Sectors Hit Hard

Maritime commerce faced a significant setback in October when 50,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) launched a strike against East and Gulf Coast ports. The walkout disrupted imports and exports from Maine to Texas, with automation concerns at the core of the dispute.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector saw 10,000 hotel workers striking across tourist hubs like San Francisco, San Diego, Honolulu, Boston, and Seattle in September. The union Unite Here cited severe understaffing, with workers often taking on more duties than their roles typically require.

Why Labour Activism Surged in 2024

Several factors drove the surge in labour strikes:

Increased Union Representation: The US Department of Labor reported a doubling of union representation petitions from 1,638 in fiscal 2021 to 3,286 in 2024. Public Support for Unions: Union approval ratings reached 70%, the highest since the 1960s. Economic Leverage: A low unemployment rate gave workers more bargaining power in negotiations. Technological Concerns: Automation and AI displacement raised fears of job losses, especially in industries like maritime commerce and logistics. Union Reforms: Effective strike strategies and reform movements within unions bolstered labour actions.

What’s Next?

The surge in labour strikes highlights growing dissatisfaction among workers and a shift in the balance of power in labour negotiations. With automation disputes still unresolved—particularly at East and Gulf Coast ports—further disruptions may occur in early 2025.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on labour strikes, union movements, and their impact on key industries in the US.