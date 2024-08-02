Lady BDO arrested by Odisha Vigilance for carrying “ill-gotten cash” of Rs.4.92 lakh

Bhubaneswar: A Lady Block development officer was arrested by Odisha vigilance on Friday after Rs.4.92 lakh, suspected ill-gotten cash, was recovered from her possession during a raid on Thursday.

Odisha Vigilance Directorate sources said on receipt of reliable information regarding huge collection of P C by BDO of Golamunda block in Kalahandi district, Akhyamita Kartik, as illegal gratification, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over her movement and activities.

On Thursday, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted her near Jaring in between Bhawanipatna-Junagarh while she was proceeding to Koraput via Bhawanipatna-Junagarh-Nabarangpur in her office vehicle.

The lady BDO had cleverly concealed the cash inside the rear door of her official vehicle to evade detection while traveling from Bhawanipatna to Koraput,.

However, based on their training and protocols of conduct of searches, the Vigilance team managed to unearth the cash of Rs.4.92 lakh by opening the interior of the rear door of the vehicle.

Vigilance sources said the entire cash was seized and she could not account for it satisfactorily. Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were launched on her two locations at Koraput and Kalahandi from DA angle.

She is being examined to ascertain the source of funds, the Vigilance sources said .

Earlier, while posted as BDO Kosagumuda Block, Nabarangpur, she was suspended by the Panchayati Raj Department in the year 2022 for misappropriation of Covid funds.

The Rayagada district administration had filed police complaint against her for misappropriation of Red Cross funds while she was posted as Tahsildar Gunupur.

The Koraput Vigilance Division has registered a case under section 13(2)r/w13(1)(b) PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 against her.

Official sources said she had twice faced action earlier in the form of a Departmental Enquiry and a Police case on allegations of corruption.