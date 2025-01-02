Las Vegas Police Thank Elon Musk for Help in Investigating Cyber Tracker Explosion at Trump Hotel

Las Vegas police thank Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his crucial assistance in investigating the explosion of a Cybertruck at the Trump International Hotel, which killed one and injured several others. The blast is being treated as a possible terrorist act.

Las Vegas, NV – Authorities are crediting Tesla CEO Elon Musk with providing critical assistance in the investigation of a deadly explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. The blast, which occurred on New Year’s Day outside the hotel’s porte cochère, killed the driver of the electric vehicle and injured at least seven others.

Musk’s Assistance in the Investigation

According to Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Tesla’s quick cooperation in supplying valuable security footage was pivotal in the investigation. McMahill spoke at a Wednesday evening press briefing, thanking Musk for his support.

“I have to thank Elon Musk specifically,” McMahill said. “He gave us quite a bit of additional information regarding how the vehicle was locked after it exploded due to the nature of the force from the explosion.” He further explained that Tesla had provided law enforcement video footage from nationwide charging stations. “Musk sent that truck directly to us, so I appreciate his help.”

Explosion Details and Investigation

The explosion occurred around 8:40 a.m. local time when the Cybertruck, parked in front of the hotel, began smoking before detonating in a loud blast. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, treating it as a possible terrorist act, but have not yet identified a suspect.

Also Read: Why did Elon Musk change his X Profile Name to “Kekius Maximus,” and what does it Mean?

Upon inspecting the vehicle, investigators found firework mortars, camping fuel, and canisters inside, though the cause of the fire and explosion remains unclear. McMahill confirmed that they are still working to identify the suspect, though they are “not 100%” sure of their identity.

Possible Link to Trump and Musk

Musk and President-elect Donald Trump have built a strong rapport in recent months, though McMahill emphasized that it is not yet clear if that relationship had any bearing on the explosion. “It’s a Tesla truck, and we know that Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it’s the Trump Tower. So there are things to be concerned about there,” McMahill said, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.

Musk’s Reaction

In a statement on social media, Musk responded to the explosion, dismissing the idea that the Cybertruck was a practical choice for a car bomb. “Cybertruck is the worst possible choice for a car bomb, as its stainless steel armor will contain the blast better than any other commercial vehicle,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

No Secret Service Protectees Present

While the incident has sparked widespread concern, law enforcement sources have confirmed that no Secret Service protectees were present at the Trump Las Vegas hotel when the explosion occurred. Investigators are working to determine if there are any links between this explosion and other recent incidents, including a separate attack in New Orleans.

Connection to the New Orleans Attack

Hours before the explosion in Las Vegas, a car ramming attack occurred on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and injuring others. Authorities have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas. An ISIS flag and related writings were discovered in his vehicle, prompting the FBI to label the event an act of terrorism.

Turo Rental Connection

In a further twist, both the Cybertruck involved in the Las Vegas explosion and the Ford pickup truck used in the New Orleans attack were rented via the same car-sharing platform, Turo. “That’s another coincidence that absolutely … we have to continue to look into,” McMahill said of the connection.

Investigating Possible Connections

While investigators have not disclosed other links between the two incidents, President Joe Biden confirmed that federal authorities are exploring potential connections between the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, as well as their possible ties to broader global threats.

“We’re investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring worldwide,” McMahill said during the press briefing.

As of now, no definitive motive has been established for the explosion at the Trump International Hotel, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities continue to work to determine whether the two New Year’s Day incidents in Las Vegas and New Orleans are related and if terrorism is indeed a factor.