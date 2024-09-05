Last Chance for Free Aadhaar Card Updates: Deadline Approaches for Mandatory Refresh

Hyderabad: In accordance with central government regulations, every citizen must update their Aadhaar card once every 10 years. The deadline for free updates has been extended to September 14, which may be the final opportunity for this service.

Multiple extensions to this deadline have been granted over the past and current years, but it remains unclear if further extensions will be offered. Citizens who have not yet updated their Aadhaar card are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity promptly.

Under the Aadhaar Enrollment Update Reconciliation 2016, individuals are required to update Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents every 10 years. This also applies to biometric updates for Aadhaar cards of children aged 5 to 15 years.

To update Aadhaar details:

Visit the UIDAI official website. Log in using your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Review and update your identification and address details in your profile. Select the appropriate document type from the drop-down menu if an update is needed. Upload scanned copies of the original documents in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format (file size should be under 2 MB). Submit your update request.

The Aadhaar card has become essential for various services including school admissions, bank accounts, and government welfare schemes. Ensure that your Aadhaar card is up to date, especially if there are any errors or changes in address or phone number.

The central government currently offers free online Aadhaar updates. The deadline for this facility is September 14, 2024. Be sure to update your Aadhaar card before the deadline.