Last-Minute Agenda Change Sparks Controversy in JPC’s Waqf Amendment Bill Discussions

Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Kalyan Banerjee, who is also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, has raised concerns over last-minute changes to the meeting agenda and procedural irregularities during the committee’s discussions.

Banerjee, in a statement, claimed that after the late session on January 21st, the Chairman informed the committee members that a follow-up meeting would be scheduled for January 24th and 25th. However, he noted that several members, including himself, protested the timing of the meeting and requested it be rescheduled for after January 30th or 31st. Despite these protests, Banerjee said that the Chairman did not entertain the request, and all members had postponed their other engagements to attend the meeting.

Sudden Change in Meeting Agenda

In a surprising turn of events, Banerjee mentioned that late on the night before the meeting, members received a message indicating a significant change in the agenda. He stated that instead of the scheduled discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill, the committee would only meet on January 24th and 27th, with no discussion on the 25th. Banerjee expressed frustration, claiming that this unexpected change seemed indicative of an “undeclared emergency” and expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the committee was being handled.

Chairman’s Conduct Questioned

Banerjee further criticized the Chairman’s conduct during the proceedings, alleging that the Chairman had been receiving calls throughout the meeting and appeared to be acting based on external pressures. This raised further concerns regarding the transparency and integrity of the ongoing discussions in the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill

Calls for Transparency

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to make changes to the governance and functioning of Waqf boards in India, has been under intense scrutiny. The changes to the agenda and the conduct of the committee have led to questions about the transparency and fairness of the ongoing parliamentary processes. Banerjee and other members are now calling for more clarity and a resolution to the ongoing scheduling issues to ensure that all members can participate effectively in the discussions.