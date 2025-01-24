Jharkhand High Court Issues Notice Over Liquor and Meat Sales at Parasnath Hill

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has intervened in a petition addressing the preservation of religious sanctity at Parasnath Hill, a globally significant Jain pilgrimage site in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Notices have been issued to the Central and State Governments, urging them to respond to allegations of activities that violate Jain religious principles.

Concerns Raised Over Liquor and Meat Sales

The petition, filed by a leading Jain organization, highlighted the sale of liquor and meat near Parasnath Hill, which deeply offends Jain religious values and practices. The petition also raised concerns about encroachment around the sacred site and criticized the state government for failing to address these issues effectively.

Court Demands Replies by February 19, 2025

During the hearing, the court emphasized the importance of respecting the religious sentiments of all communities. Both the Central and State Governments have been directed to submit detailed replies before the next hearing, scheduled for February 19, 2025.

Petitioners Stress Preservation of Religious Sanctity

Represented by Senior Advocate Darius Khambata, along with advocates Indrajit Sinha, Khushboo Kataruka, and Shubham Kataruka, the petitioners argued that the state government’s efforts to develop Parasnath Hill as a tourist destination compromise its religious sanctity. They underscored that the sale of liquor and meat near the site directly contradicts Jainism’s fundamental values of non-violence and spiritual purity.

Ministry Notification Cited in Support

To support their argument, the petitioners referred to a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change on January 5, 2023. The notification emphasizes the need to protect the ecological and spiritual sanctity of Parasnath Hill, lending weight to the petitioners’ concerns.

Court Highlights the Need for Religious Preservation

The Advocate General of Jharkhand, Rajiv Ranjan, was reminded by the court that actions disrespecting religious sentiments are a serious issue. The court urged authorities to take swift action to ensure the preservation of the site’s religious sanctity.

Also Read: AAP govt failed to deliver any development in Okhla: Asaduddin Owaisi

Significance of Parasnath Hill

Parasnath Hill is one of the most sacred Jain pilgrimage sites globally, attracting thousands of devotees every year. The outcome of this case is being closely watched by the Jain community worldwide, as it holds significant implications for the preservation and governance of this sacred site.

Jharkhand High Court Issues Notice Over Liquor and Meat Sales at Parasnath Hill

This case has drawn attention from Jain devotees and organizations across the globe. The High Court’s directives will likely play a critical role in safeguarding the religious integrity of Parasnath Hill while addressing the broader concerns of the Jain community.