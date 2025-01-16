Middle East

Last-Minute Crisis | Approval of Israel-Hamas Deal Delayed, Violence in Gaza Continues

Prime Minister Netanyahu highlights a last-minute crisis preventing Israeli approval of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas. Meanwhile, airstrikes in Gaza continue, claiming dozens of lives.

Mohammed Zubair16 January 2025 - 23:28
Last-Minute Crisis Delays Israel-Hamas Deal Approval, Escalating Violence in Gaza
Militant group's attempt to gain more privileges. Netanyahu's accusation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that a last-minute crisis is hindering the approval of a long-awaited ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This agreement aims to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and secure the release of dozens of hostages. The approval delay comes as Israeli airstrikes continue to target the war-torn region, resulting in numerous casualties.

Netanyahu’s office stated that his cabinet would not hold a meeting to approve the agreement until Hamas withdraws from certain terms. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of rejecting parts of the deal in an effort to gain additional concessions. Senior Hamas official, Ezzat al-Rishq, rejected these claims, stating that the militant group remains committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced the deal, which is designed to free several hostages held in Gaza and end a 15-month-long war that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked global protests.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of backtracking on earlier understandings, particularly regarding the release of prisoners convicted of violent crimes in exchange for hostages. Netanyahu is under significant pressure to bring hostages home, but his far-right coalition partners have threatened to destabilize his government if he agrees to too many concessions.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have intensified, with at least 48 people reported dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Many of the victims are women and children, with the death toll expected to rise as hospital records continue to be updated. The escalating violence comes just before a potential ceasefire, with both sides showing military strength before any potential agreement.

Tags
Mohammed Zubair16 January 2025 - 23:28

Related Articles

Good News for Indians: UPI Now Accepted Across the UAE, Know Here How It Works

Good News for Indians: UPI Now Accepted Across the UAE, Know Here How It Works

16 January 2025 - 13:57
Great News for Indians: UPI Now Accepted Across the UAE

Is the Gaza Ceasefire Deal with Hamas Final? US and Qatar Says Completed, Netanyahu Says Not Yet

16 January 2025 - 13:51
Israel and Hamas Agree to Historic Ceasefire After 15 Months of Devastating War in Gaza

Israel and Hamas Agree to Historic Ceasefire After 15 Months of War: Here Are the Details of Agreement

15 January 2025 - 22:48
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on power plant in Israel

Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on power plant in Israel

15 January 2025 - 14:44
Back to top button