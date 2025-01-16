Last-Minute Crisis | Approval of Israel-Hamas Deal Delayed, Violence in Gaza Continues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that a last-minute crisis is hindering the approval of a long-awaited ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This agreement aims to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and secure the release of dozens of hostages. The approval delay comes as Israeli airstrikes continue to target the war-torn region, resulting in numerous casualties.

Netanyahu’s office stated that his cabinet would not hold a meeting to approve the agreement until Hamas withdraws from certain terms. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of rejecting parts of the deal in an effort to gain additional concessions. Senior Hamas official, Ezzat al-Rishq, rejected these claims, stating that the militant group remains committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced the deal, which is designed to free several hostages held in Gaza and end a 15-month-long war that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked global protests.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of backtracking on earlier understandings, particularly regarding the release of prisoners convicted of violent crimes in exchange for hostages. Netanyahu is under significant pressure to bring hostages home, but his far-right coalition partners have threatened to destabilize his government if he agrees to too many concessions.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have intensified, with at least 48 people reported dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Many of the victims are women and children, with the death toll expected to rise as hospital records continue to be updated. The escalating violence comes just before a potential ceasefire, with both sides showing military strength before any potential agreement.