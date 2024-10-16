Muslim World

Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit meeting coordinating relief efforts

Lebanese officials say an Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit a building during a meeting coordinating relief efforts.

Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 18:51
Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit meeting coordinating relief efforts
Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit meeting coordinating relief efforts

 Qana: Lebanese officials say an Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit a building during a meeting coordinating relief efforts.

 Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of “intentionally targeting” a meeting of the municipal council convened to discuss city services and relief.

 The strike killed the mayor of the city along with four other people and destroyed a municipal building.

 Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a separate statement that the building was targeted during a meeting held to coordinate relief work and aid distribution for people who have remained in southern Lebanon. He said a civil defence member was killed and others injured in the strike.

 Mikati accused the international community of being “deliberately silent” about Israeli strikes that have killed civilians and attacks on UN peacekeepers.

 “What solution can be hoped for in light of this reality?” he said in a statement.

 Israel said the strike targeted what it said were Hezbollah militant sites embedded among civilians, without providing evidence

Tags
Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 18:51

Related Articles

Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana, Lebanese town with dark history of civilian deaths

Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana, Lebanese town with dark history of civilian deaths

16 October 2024 - 15:49
UN officials call for urgent ceasefire in Lebanon

UN officials call for urgent ceasefire in Lebanon

15 October 2024 - 19:08
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Promises to Target Hezbollah Relentlessly

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Promises to Target Hezbollah Relentlessly

15 October 2024 - 18:13
UN says over 400,000 children in Lebanon have been displaced in 3 weeks by war

UN says over 400,000 children in Lebanon have been displaced in 3 weeks by war

15 October 2024 - 16:47
Back to top button