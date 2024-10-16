Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit meeting coordinating relief efforts

Qana: Lebanese officials say an Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit a building during a meeting coordinating relief efforts.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of “intentionally targeting” a meeting of the municipal council convened to discuss city services and relief.

The strike killed the mayor of the city along with four other people and destroyed a municipal building.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a separate statement that the building was targeted during a meeting held to coordinate relief work and aid distribution for people who have remained in southern Lebanon. He said a civil defence member was killed and others injured in the strike.

Mikati accused the international community of being “deliberately silent” about Israeli strikes that have killed civilians and attacks on UN peacekeepers.

“What solution can be hoped for in light of this reality?” he said in a statement.

Israel said the strike targeted what it said were Hezbollah militant sites embedded among civilians, without providing evidence