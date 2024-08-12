Legendary English Cricketer Graham Thorpe Died by Suicide, Confirms Wife Amanda

London: Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe, who had long battled depression, tragically took his own life, as revealed by his family in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Michael Atherton for The Times, Thorpe’s wife Amanda disclosed that her husband had been struggling with severe depression, which ultimately led to his suicide.

Thorpe, who had been serving as Afghanistan’s head coach, was hospitalized after a previous suicide attempt in May 2022. Although his health was showing signs of improvement, he continued to experience deep bouts of depression.

Amanda mentioned that the family provided support and tried various treatments, but sadly, nothing seemed to work. Thorpe believed that his family would be better off without him, a notion that led to his tragic decision.

Thorpe’s eldest daughter, Kitty, stated, “We are not ashamed to talk about this. There’s nothing to hide, and it’s not a stigma. It’s time to share this news, no matter how horrifying it is. He loved life and loved us, but he saw no way out. He was no longer the person he once was.”

Graham Thorpe, a left-handed batsman, played 100 Test matches and 82 ODIs for England, scoring over 9,000 runs, including 16 Test centuries.

It is noteworthy that last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the death of 55-year-old Graham Thorpe on August 5. At that time, the cause of death was not disclosed.