Lift Falls in Hyderabad Restaurant, Leaves Four People Injured in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A lift accident occurred at a popular restaurant in APHB Colony, Gachibowli, on Friday, resulting in at least four people being injured.

According to local sources, the incident took place when the lift’s rope (traction cable) suddenly snapped, causing the lift cabin to fall, injuring the occupants inside.

Reports indicate that one person suffered a severe leg injury, while three others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Other visitors at the restaurant, who heard a loud noise, rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue the victims. They immediately called for an ambulance and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that violations of safety protocols and lack of proper maintenance at the building contributed to the incident.