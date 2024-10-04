Light Showers in Hyderabad, Heavy Rain Forecasted Within Two Hours

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad experienced scorching heat throughout the morning, leaving residents feeling overwhelmed. However, by 4 PM, changes in the weather began to emerge, bringing cool breezes and heavy rain in several areas. The city, often referred to as Hyderabad, was drenched by the downpour.

The rain provided much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. It is noteworthy that various areas in the city have experienced rain over the past couple of days as well. Locations such as Tolichowki, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, and Begumpet received rainfall.

Good intense downpours lashing South Hyderabad like Charminar, Bahadurpura side. FRESH DOWNPOUR expected in Jubilee Hills, Khairtabad, Nampally, Panjagutta, Shaikpet, Mehidipatnam side again next 1-2hrs ⚠️⛈️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 4, 2024

Meteorological experts predict a likelihood of heavy rain in South Hyderabad within the next two hours, further enhancing the city’s cooling respite.