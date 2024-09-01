Liton Das Turns the Tide: Ban Reaches 262 All Out After Early Collapse; Pak 9/2 with 21-Run Lead at Stumps

Pakistan ended Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh with a slender 12-run advantage, finishing at 9/2. On Sunday, September 1, Pakistan managed to bat for just 3.4 overs but lost two crucial wickets.

Abdullah Shafique was the first to fall, followed by nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad, who was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud.

With an overall lead of 21 runs, Pakistan will aim to set a challenging target for Bangladesh on Day 4. In the first Test, Pakistan was bowled out for 146 in their second innings, leading to a historic 10-wicket win for Bangladesh and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier on Day 3, Khurram Shahzad spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack, claiming six wickets for 90 runs to restrict Bangladesh to 262. Pacer Mir Hamza and off-spinner Agha Salman also contributed with two wickets each.

Bangladesh was in trouble at 26/6, but a strong 165-run partnership between wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz revived their innings. Das scored 138 off 228 balls, while Miraz added 78 off 124 balls. The 26-year-old all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz had earlier made 77 runs in his only innings of the second Test.

Pakistan’s hopes now rest on key players such as captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan to post a substantial second innings total. Bangladesh, aiming for their first-ever Test series win against Pakistan, is expected to challenge the hosts aggressively on Monday.