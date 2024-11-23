LIVE Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024

ECI Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Mahayuti alliance is all set to return to power in Maharashtra, going past the halfway mark comfortably. The BJP, alone, is likely to go past the 100-seats mark, making it the largest party in the state. In Jharkhand, however, the tables have turned and the INDIA bloc has edged past the BJP-led NDA.

