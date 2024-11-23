LIVE Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024
ECI Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Mahayuti alliance is all set to return to power in Maharashtra, going past the halfway mark comfortably. The BJP, alone, is likely to go past the 100-seats mark, making it the largest party in the state. In Jharkhand, however, the tables have turned and the INDIA bloc has edged past the BJP-led NDA.
What’s happening in Maharashtra? The Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, has surged past the halfway mark. The BJP, alone, is likely to go past the 100-seats mark.
What about Jharkhand? In a great turnaround, the INDIA bloc, led by Hemant Soren’s JMM, has edged past stiff competition by the BJP-led NDA.
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the performance of the ruling Mahayuti in the assembly polls and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter's 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan. Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur Southwest assembly seat by a margin of 19,437 seats
Congress’ E Annapoorna wins Sandur Assembly bypoll in KarnatakaThe ruling Congress in Karnataka on Saturday retained its strong hold of Sandur, with its candidate E Annapoorna, winning the Assembly bypoll by a margin of 9,649 votes. Annapoorna, the wife of Bellary MP E Tukaram, won the seat vacated by her husband, defeating BJP ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu. The bypoll for the Sandur seat was necessitated following the election of E Tukaram of Congress to Lok Sabha in May elections. The by-election was held on November 13 and the votes were counted today.
Gujarat: Congress candidate widens lead in Vav assembly bypoll after 13 rounds of countingCongress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput widened his lead by 13,978 votes over his BJP rival Swarupji Thakor after 13 rounds of counting in the by-elections to the Vav assembly seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Rajput polled 60,362 votes against Thakor's 46,384, and with 15,927 votes, independent candidate Mavji Patel was placed third at the end of the 13th round. The counting of votes will be conducted in 23 rounds in 321 booths at the counting centre. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha in June. The constituency recorded a 70.55 per cent turnout in the by-election on November 13.
Punjab BypollsCongress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon wins Barnala assembly seat in Punjab.
CM, 2 DyCMs among Mahayuti heavyweights leading in Maharashtra pollsMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have established comfortable leads in their respective assembly constituencies in the November 20 state elections. Some senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat are trailing behind their nearest rivals as per the updated figures provided by the Election Commission. CM Shinde established a comfortable lead of 50, 559 votes over his nearest rival Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane district as counting progressed in the 11th round. Deputy CM Fadnavis is ahead of his rival Prafulla Gudadhe of the Congress with a margin of 20,919 votes in Nagpur Southwest at the end of 13th round.
Punjab bypolls: AAP’s Ishank Kumar wins Chabbewal seatAAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Ranjit Kumar by a margin of 28,690 votes, according to officials.Ishank Kumar, a doctor, polled 51,904 votes and Ranjit Kumar secured 23,214 votes. The BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal was a distant third with 8,692 votes, Election Commission data showed.The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Ishank Kumar's father Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.
Bengal bypolls: TMC wins three seats, takes irreversible leads in three othersThe TMC won three seats, wresting the key Madarihat seat from the BJP, and took unassailable leads in three others across all six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held, reinforcing its stronghold in West Bengal despite ongoing protests over the RG Kar Medical College incident. The bypolls were held in six constituencies — Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST) — after the resignation of sitting MLAs who vacated their assembly seats after winning seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These elections were seen as a crucial test for the state's ruling party, especially as they come amidst a politically charged environment, heightened by the RG Kar Medical College protests. In Sitai (SC), TMC's Sangita Roy won by a margin of 1,30,636 votes bagging 1,65,200 votes, while her nearest rival, BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray, received 35,348 votes, signalling TMC's dominant performance in the Scheduled Caste seat. In Madarihat (ST), a key battleground where the BJP had won in 2021, TMC's Jayprakash Toppo bagged 79,186 votes, 28,168 votes more than BJP's Rahul Lohar, who secured 51,018 votes, indicating TMC's return to take control of the strategically important seat in the state tea garden's belt. In Naihati, TMC's Sanat Dey won the seat bagging 78,772 votes, 49,277 more than BJP's Rupak Mitra, who received 29,495 votes. According to the latest updates, TMC candidates are leading by significant margins in the other three constituencies.
Congress Concedes Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Claims MVA SetbackIn a candid admission of defeat, the Congress has conceded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is unlikely to form the government in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The Congress spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, acknowledged the party's loss midway through the vote counting, citing a lack of preparation time as one of the key factors behind the poor performance.
West Bengal BypollsTrinamool Congress nominee Sangita Roy won the Sitai assembly seat in West Bengal bypolls, defeating her nearest BJP rival Dipak Kumar Ray by a margin of 1,30,636 votes on Saturday, the EC said. The TMC retained the seat. The TMC candidate bagged 1,65,984 votes, while Ray managed 35,348. Congress' Harihar Roy Singha secured the third position with 9,177 votes.
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsThe BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra and was leading in 217 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission almost mid-way through the counting process in the November 20 elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi appeared stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts – till this morning – by many of its leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti. In the first and the only result declared so far by the Election Commission, BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar from Wadala defeated Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Shraddha Jadhav by 24,973 after 16 rounds to become a legislator for the ninth time in a row.
Cong-led UDF candidate leads with 10,239 votes in Palakkad Assembly seatCongress-led UDF has taken a comfortable lead of more than 10,000 votes against the BJP-led NDA which was ahead in the earlier rounds in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday. Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is leading with 10,239 votes. He got 40,126 votes and BJP candidate C Krishnakumar secured 29,887 votes after nine out of 14 rounds of the counting, according to the Election Commission of India. LDF candidate Dr P Sarin, who is in the third position, secured 20,685 votes.
Punjab BypollsAAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal wins Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab: Officials.
Chhattisgarh Bypolls:BJP's Soni leading by 20,629 votes in Raipur City South seat
West Bengal BypollsTMC candidate Sangita Roy defeats BJP's Dipak Kumar Ray in West Bengal's Sitai bypolls by 1,30,636 votes.
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsKALIDAS NILKANTH KOLAMBKAR won from Wadala by 24973 votes.
Karnataka Bypolls: Cong ahead in all three Assembly seatsRuling Congress in Karnataka was ahead in all three -- Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur -- Assembly segments, as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday for by-polls held there. Congress is maintaining a steady lead in Sandur, the seat considered to be its strong hold, and the party is also a front-runner to bag Shiggaon and Channapatna segments, which were earlier held by BJP and JD(S) respectively. The by-election to three segments was held on November 13.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ahead by 12,818 votes in Barhait assembly seatJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday extended his lead to 12,818 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in the Barhait assembly constituency, according to the trends available on Election Commission's website. In 2019, Soren contested two seats -- Barhait and Dumka -- and won both by a margin of 25,740 and 13,188 respectively. Later, he vacated Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll. Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 this year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court.
UP Bypolls: NDA candidates ahead in six seats, SP leads in threeThe BJP and its ally RLD were leading in six of the nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where bypolls were held earlier this week while the Samajwadi Party was ahead in the remaining three, Election Commission trends showed on Saturday. The BJP was in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal, Katehari and Sisamau. In Meerapur, the RLD's Mithilesh Pal is leading by a margin of 18,281 votes against the Samajwadi Party candidate.
LDF’s Pradeep takes commanding lead in Chelakkara Assembly bypollRuling LDF candidate U R Pradeep extended his lead by over 11,000 votes as counting of votes was completed in 10 rounds in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala on Saturday, according to the Election Commission. The Left candidate has been retaining his lead since the very beginning of the counting of votes against his nearest rivals. As per the figures released by the Election Commission at 11.50 am, Pradeep was leading by a margin of 11,936 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas after the counting of votes was completed in 10 rounds. While Pradeep got 51,358 votes in the 10th round, Haridas secured 39,422 votes and BJP's K Balakrishnan received 26,394 votes, according to EC figures.
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsPeople's mandate shows who is taking Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals forward: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Sena (UBT)'s poll performance.
Devendra Fadnavis emerges as Maharashtra’s man of the momentFrom an obscure corporator to becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur, to the first BJP chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis' climb up the political ladder has been steady, as he looks all set to occupy the state's top post for the third time. In a state dominated by Maratha politics and politicians, the 54-year-old leader, with deep roots in RSS, is only the second Brahmin after BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi to become the state's chief minister. Ahead of the 2014 assembly polls, the soft spoken and portly leader was a clear favourite for the coveted post, largely due to the confidence he enjoyed of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. "Devendra is Nagpur's gift to the country," Modi had said of him at an election rally. Though Modi had launched a campaign blitzkrieg in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly polls, a portion of the credit also went to Fadnavis, then state BJP president, for the party's unprecedented victories in the elections. Son of Jan Sangh and later BJP leader late Gangadhar Fadnavis, whom his fellow Nagpur politician and former party chief Nitin Gadkari calls his "political guru", Devendra cut his teeth in politics at a young age when he joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of RSS, in 1989. At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at the age of 27. Fadnavis contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won. There was no looking back for him as he won three subsequent assembly elections. He currently represents Nagpur Southwest seat in the House. Unlike many leaders across the political spectrum in Maharashtra, Fadnavis has remained untainted by accusations of corruption. Among the most articulate Maharashtra politicians, Fadnavis is also credited with pushing the previous Congress-NCP government into a corner over the alleged irrigation scam. Fadnavis experienced a setback in the aftermath of the 2019 assembly elections as the then united Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray pulled out of the pre-poll alliance over sharing of CM's post, shattering the BJP leader's much hyped “mee punha yein (I will come back again) slogan. Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time on November 23, 2019, and Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. However, before a Supreme Court-ordered no confidence motion could take place, Fadnavis quit on November 26, three days after taking oath as the CM. Uddhav Thackeray, propped up by Sharad Pawar-led NCP, later became the CM, but quit after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde split the party and later became the CM. After Thackeray demitted office following the large-scale desertions in the Sena, many political observers thought that Fadnavis, who they knew was behind the episode, would become the CM. However, the BJP leadership had other plans, and a reluctant Fadnavis was asked to occupy the deputy CM's post. His tenure in the last two-and-a-half years as Deputy Chief Minister has seen a marked resurgence, and Saturday's results come as the much-awaited cherry on the cake.
Priyanka Gandhi will surpass votes received by RahulCongress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will get more votes than her brother Rahul Gandhi got in the Wayanad Lok Sabha poll and surpass the majority achieved by him, party-ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said on Saturday. IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that going by the trends, Priyanka will get more votes than what Rahul got and the majority she achieves would also be higher than that of her brother. A similar view was expressed by IUML's national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.
MP assembly bypolls: BJP gains lead over Congress in Budhni, Vijaypur seatsThe BJP is leading in the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where by-elections were held on November 13, officials said. These trends were recorded in the initial rounds of counting. According to an election official, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is leading by 1,809 votes against Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel in Budhni after three rounds of counting. Bhargava was earlier trailing by 953 votes after the second round of counting.
UP bypolls: NDA candidates ahead in six seats, SP leads in threeThe BJP and its ally RLD were leading in six of the nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where bypolls were held earlier this week while the Samajwadi Party was ahead in the remaining three, Election Commission trends showed on Saturday. The BJP was in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal, Katehari and Sisamau. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair seats and the SP secured Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki. The RLD, which was an SP ally then, won the Meerapur seat.
Pawar vs PawarAssembly polls: Ajit Pawar races ahead of nephew Yugendra by 34,118 votes in Baramati Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has gained a comfortable lead of 34,118 votes over his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in the early rounds of counting in the Baramati assembly constituency. After round seven of counting, the NCP chief, seeking an eighth term from Baramati, has polled 65,211 votes against his debutante nephew's 31,096. Baramati will witness 20 rounds of counting.
Fadnavis should be made next CM of Maharashtra, demands BJP MLC DarekarBJP legislator Pravin Darekar on Saturday demanded that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed as the next chief minister of the state with early trends in the counting of votes for the assembly elections suggesting a win for the Mahayuti combine. In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in the state and was leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures in the counting of votes by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats. As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55 and NCP in 35 seats. Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party, and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls." "I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said. When asked about the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP, Darekar said, "As part of the alliance, the party that secures the most seats will be entitled to the post of Chief Minister."
TMC takes massive lead in Bengal assembly bypolls, eyes clean sweepRuling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have taken an unassailable lead in the bypolls held in the six assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday. These results are drawing significant attention, especially in light of the ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident, which has sparked public outcry in the state. The bypolls were held in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST), following the resignation of sitting MLAs who had secured victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thus vacating their assembly seats. These elections are seen as an important political test for the state's ruling party. In Sitai, a Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency, TMC's Sangita Roy is leading by 1,22,342 votes, 93,208 more than her nearest rival, Dipak Kumar Ray of the BJP, who has so far secured 29,134 votes. In Madarihat, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat, TMC's Jayprakash Toppo is leading by 66,315 votes, ahead of BJP's Rahul Lohar, who has received 25,165 votes. The seat was won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly polls. In Naihati, TMC's Sanat Dey has bagged 71,759 votes against BJP's Rupak Mitra's 26,785.
Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: BJP’s ‘Land, Love Jihad’ Claims Fall Short, JMM Poised to Retain Tribal Stronghold
UDF takes lead in Palakkad Assembly seatCongress-led UDF has taken the lead from the BJP-led NDA which was ahead in the earlier rounds in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday. With the counting of votes underway, Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is in the lead with 1,425 votes. He secured 28,062 votes against BJP candidate C Krishnakumar's 26,637 votes in the seventh round of the total 14 rounds of the counting, according to the Election Commission of India. Krishnakumar was in the lead earlier.
RJD surprise element in J’khand polls, party candidates leading in 5 of 6 assembly seatsThe Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections with its candidates leading in five of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website on Saturday. RJD candidates in five assembly seats were leading over sitting BJP legislators. In 2019, RJD had secured only the Chatra seat where its nominee Satyanand Bhokta won.
Priyanka Gandhi will win by record margin from Wayanad, says Telangana CMHyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said, as per the early trends of vote counting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would surely win by record margins.Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka extended her lead by over two lakh votes after three hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad LS bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission."An amazing first trend on counting day is the massive early lead for our leader @priyankagandhi ji in Wayanad, Kerala, by-election. People of Wayanad are surely going to record in victory margins today and Priyanka ji will make Parliamentary debut with a grand win," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.
Punjab bypollsPunjab bypolls: AAP leading in 3 seats, Cong in one
Assam bypollsAssam bypolls: Ruling NDA allies leading in 4, Cong in one
Wayanad Bypolls ResultsWayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka in lead by over two lakh votes.
Jharkhand Assembly ResultsRJD ahead of BJP in 5 of 6 Jharkhand assembly seats where it is contesting
Chelakkara Assembly bypollChelakkara Assembly bypoll: LDF's Pradeep leads by over 9,000 votes
Maharashtra assembly pollsMaharashtra assembly polls: Mahayuti leads in 218 seats, MVA ahead in 50
Karnataka bypollsKarnataka bypolls: Cong ahead in all three Assembly seats
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsNCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique trails in Vandre East assembly seat in Mumbai by 5,237 votes at the end of fourth round: EC officials.
BypollsBypolls: Priyanka Gandhi takes lead over rival in Wayanad; BJP ahead of SP in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttarakhand bypollUttarakhand bypoll: BJP's Asha Nautiyal maintains lead over Cong in Kedarnath
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsMumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar leading in Vandre West assembly seat in Mumbai by 6,429 votes at the end of 3rd round.
Kerala BypollsBJP takes lead again in Palakkad Assembly seat
MP assembly bypollsMP assembly bypolls: Congress leading in Budhni, BJP in Vijaypur in initial rounds
Maharashtra Assembly ResultsMaharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule leads in Kamthi assembly seat in Nagpur by 6,421 votes at end of second round: Poll officials.
Jharkhand pollsJharkhand polls: JMM-led INDIA bloc leading in 48 seats, NDA ahead in 28
Bihar bypollsBihar bypolls: Ruling NDA ahead in 3 assembly seats, BSP in one
Bengal assembly bypollsTMC takes early leads in Bengal assembly bypolls
Jharkhand BypollsJharkhand CM Hemant Soren ahead by 4,921 votes in Barhait assembly seat
Gujarat Vav assembly bypollCong leading in Gujarat Vav assembly bypoll in early trends
Wayanad LS bypollWayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka in lead by over one lakh votes
Jharkhand Assembly ResultsJ'khand BJP chief & former CM Babulal Marandi leading
Maharashtra assembly pollsMaharashtra assembly polls: Mahayuti leads in 204 seats, MVA tottering at 47
Bihar bypollsBihar bypolls: Ruling NDA ahead in two seats
Punjab bypollsPunjab bypolls: AAP leading in 3 seats, Cong ahead in one
Assembly polls: MaharashtraAssembly polls: Maharashtra CM, 2 DyCMs leading in their seats
Jharkhand Election ResultsJharkhand CM Hemant Soren leading.
Karnataka bypollsKarnataka bypolls: Cong leads in Sandur, BJP and JD(S) ahead in Shiggaon and Channapatna
Assam bypollsAssam bypolls: Ruling NDA allies secure early leads
Punjab bypollsPunjab bypolls: AAP leading from two seats, Cong ahead in one.
Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi VadraWayanad LS bypoll: Priyanka in lead by over 35,000 votes after one hour of counting.
Rajasthan Bypoll ResultsCounting of votes begins for bypolls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.
Maharashtra Election ResultsMVA collects letters of support from over 160 candidates to form govt in Maharashtra
UP Bypolls ResultsCounting of votes begins for by-elections of nine assembly seats of UP
Wayanad Bypoll ResultsCounting of votes cast in Wayanad Lok Sabha, Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly by-elections in Kerala begins.
Assam Bypoll ResultsCounting of votes for five Assam assembly constituencies began:
Bihar ByPolls ResultsCounting of votes began for bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Bihar
Bengal Bypoll ResultsCounting of votes commenced for bypolls to six assembly seats in West Bengal:
Karnataka ByPolls ResultsCounting of votes begins for bypolls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka.
Jharkhand Assembly ResultsCounting of votes began for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand: Official.
Maharashtra assembly election: Counting of votes beginsMumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said. At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment, an official said. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. Counting of votes also began at 8 am for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, where 67.81 per cent voting was recorded on November 20. Kolhapur district led with 76.63 per cent polling, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07 per cent. Mumbai suburban district recorded 55.95 per cent polling. A total of 288 counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes. A total of 288 counting observers are overseeing each assembly constituency, with two observers assigned to monitor counting in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, an official said. The high volume of postal ballots has led to the establishment of 1,732 tables for postal ballot counting and 592 tables for Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) to ensure a smooth counting process across all assembly constituencies, the official said. In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates. Parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM putting up 17 candidates. The number of candidates this time increased by 28 per cent compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates contested, up from 3,239 in 2019 elections. Among these candidates, 2,086 were independents. Rebels were in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees. There were 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra this time, compared to 96,654 booths in the 2019 assembly elections. Mumbai police have issued an order prohibiting any assembly of people in 300-metre radius of all the 36 counting centres in the city, which comprises 36 assembly constituencies. No person, other than an official engaged with the election process or public servant engaged in duty, shall loiter or form any assembly within 300 metres radius from any counting centre, a police official said. The order is effective till midnight on November 24. The majority mark in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is 145, the number any alliance or party needs to crack to be able to form government in the state. The term of the present state assembly ends on November 26