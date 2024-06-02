Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates

Hyderabad: Lok Sabha elections across the country came to an end on the evening of June 1 (Saturday). Elections were held in seven phases. The first phase of the elections was held on April 19.

The election process for 543 Lok Sabha seats covering 28 states and 8 union territories of the country was completed in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

The Counting of votes is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am and the trends will start pouring in from across the country shortly.

