Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates

Hyderabad: Lok Sabha elections across the country came to an end on the evening of June 1 (Saturday). Elections were held in seven phases. The first phase of the elections was held on April 19.
The election process for 543 Lok Sabha seats covering 28 states and 8 union territories of the country was completed in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
The Counting of votes is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.
The counting of votes will start at 8 am and the trends will start pouring in from across the country shortly.
BJP leading in all 7 Lok Sabha seats in DelhiNew Delhi: The BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday, according to trends on the Election Commission (EC) website.
Maharashtra: BJP, allies leading in 20 seats, MVA ahead in 27Mumbai: The NDA appeared falling significantly short of its target of bagging 45-plus of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, going by the latest trends in counting of votes. The BJP was leading in 12 seats and allies Shiv Sena in 7 and NCP in 1 constituency as per the latest trends. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) seemed to be faring rather well, leading in 27 seats. A Congressman turned independent was leading in Sangli seat. While the Congress was leading in 11, Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in 9 and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) was ahead in 7 seats as of 1 pm on Tuesday as the counting of votes, which began at 8 am, progressed. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP had bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat. The BJP-led NDA had set the bar high this time with a target to win 45 plus constituencies in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, a total of 35 MPs who won in 2019 were renominated for the 2024 elections. However, 19 of these MPs are now trailing. The BJP is worst hit, with 12 of its 17 renominated MPs trailing. The Shiv Sena had renominated eight MPs, of which 5 are trailing.
Congress candidate Supongmeren Jamir extends lead in Nagaland seat to over 48,000 votesKohima: Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir extended his lead over his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP to over 48,000 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, according to the Election Commission. Jamir polled 3,79,093 votes, Murry 3,30,850 and independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha 5,695 votes. A total of 57.72 per cent of 13.25 lakh people had cast their votes in the elections to the seat on April 19.
Amritpal SinghRadical preacher Amritpal Singh leading by over 1,00,000 votes against Cong's Kulbir Singh Zira in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.
BJP extends lead to 21,996 votes in lone LS seat in AndamansPort Blair: The BJP extended its lead in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to trends available on the Election Commission Website. BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray was ahead of his nearest rival Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the Congress by 21,996 votes. The saffron camp polled 43,058 votes against 21,062 by Sharma. Counting of votes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM) in Port Blair. The archipelago went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
Akhilesh, wife Dimple lead in UPLucknow: Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav are leading by a comfortable margin in Uttar Pradesh. The party had fielded five members of the Yadav clan in the Lok Sabha elections. While Akhilesh Yadav is leading by a margin of 61,351 votes from BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj, Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri by a margin of 68,261 votes against her closest rival, BJP's Jaiveer Singh, according to the EC. In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by a margin of 45,069 votes against BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, while in Firozabad party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav is leading by a margin of 56,986 votes against BJP's Vishwadeep Singh. In Badaun, SP leader Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav is trailing behind BJP's Durvijay Singh Shakya by 16,751 votes. The party had initially given a ticket to Shivpal on this seat but later gave it to his son Aditya.
DMK and allies all set for a sweep in Tamil Nadu; BJP crosses 10 per cent vote shareChennai: Out of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the DMK and its allies appear all set to win 37 segments and AIADMK and BJP's ally PMK may get one seat each, according to updates on trends by the Election Commission.
Odisha assembly polls: CM Naveen Patnaik trails in Kantabanji, leads in Hinjili (Eds: With pix)Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was trailing by 63 votes to his nearest rival Laxman Bag of the BJP in Kantabanji assembly seat, as per the ECI. However, the BJD supremo was leading by 2,513 votes over his nearest rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in Hinjili assembly seat, the other constituency he is contesting, in Ganjam district.
Results in Bengal on expected lines, people have voted against anti-people BJP: TMC (Eds: With photos)Kolkata: The TMC on Tuesday hailed the trends that reflected that the party was racing ahead of its rivals in 30 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The TMC said the results are a reflection of people's faith in the "pro-people policies" of the Mamata Banerjee government and a decisive mandate against the BJP in the state.
Kangana RanautBJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut leading by 65,807 votes over Cong's Vikramaditya Singh: EC.
Punjab: Cong ahead in 7 seats, AAP in 3Chandigarh: The Congress was leading in seven seats in Punjab and the AAP in three, according to the Election Commission trends. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was leading in one parliamentary constituency besides two independents, including radical preacher Amritpal Singh.
BJP leads in 74 assembly seats, BJD ahead in 56 in Odisha (Eds: With updates, pix)Bhubaneswar: BJP was leading in 74 assembly seats in Odisha, as per the Election Commission of India. BJD nominees, on the other hand, were leading in 56 constituencies out of 147 assembly seats in the state for which latest trends were available till 12.45 pm. Congress was ahead in 14 seats, the CPI (M) in one, while independent candidates were leading in two seats.
Tamil NaduIn a first, BJP crosses 10 per cent vote share-mark in Tamil Nadu; so far gets 10.21 percent.
MP: BJP ahead in all 29 LS seats; Scindia, Shivraj maintain lead, Digvijaya and Nakul Nath trailBhopal: The BJP was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi gains lead of over 2 lakh votes in Wayanad LS seatThiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to have cemented his victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by attaining a huge lead of over 2 lakh votes against his rivals, according to the figures given by the Election Commission. By 12.13 pm of the 3,77,905 votes counted, Gandhi received 2,25,691 while his nearest rival -- CPI's Annie Raja -- got 96,677 votes and BJP's K Surendran was at a distant third with 50,713 votes. Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197.
Election trends show moral defeat for Modi: CongNew Delhi: With latest trends showing the BJP falling below the majority mark, the Congress on Tuesday said it has become clear that it will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Narendra Modi. Counting of votes are underway for the Lok Sabha elections, with BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its. Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
Haryana: Cong leads in six seats, BJP in fourChandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress was leading in six of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and the ruling BJP was ahead in four constituencies on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends available at 12 noon. Congress candidates were leading in Ambala, Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat while the BJP was ahead in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Karnal and Kurukshetra.
YS JaganAndhra Pradesh's Sitting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading from pulivendla Assembly Seat by 37000+ Votes.
BJP, Congress leading in eight seats each in TelanganaHyderabad: BJP and Congress were leading in eight seats each out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana at 12.30 pm on Tuesday. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was ahead of his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. The counting of votes in Telangana began at 8 am.
Jharkhand: NDA leads in 10 seats, INDIA bloc in fourRanchi: The BJP was leading in nine Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, its ally AJSU Party in one, while the Congress and JMM were ahead in two each, according to available trends.
NDA ahead in Bihar, Nitish’s JD(U) on topPatna: The BJP-led NDA was leading in a majority of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, according to trends available by the Election Commission around noon. The JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA barely five months ago, was ahead of rivals in 14 out of 16 seats it had contested.
Yusuf PathanFormer Indian Cricketer is Leading from Baharampur Seat over Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with 3300+ Votes.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha ResultsAIMIM Chief Br Asaduddin Owaisi is Leading over BJP's K Madhavi Latha by 89000+ Votes.
TMC’s Yusuf Pathan surges ahead of Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury in BaharampurKolkata: In a seesaw battle for poll supremacy, TMC's star candidate and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan was leading by a slender margin of 351 votes over his nearest rival, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission of India. Pathan, who was trailing at number three position in the seat during the initial hours of counting, picked up his numbers as the day progressed and surged ahead of both Chowdhury and BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha. The lead margin reflected only an initial trend since many rounds of counting still remained before the final results were declared, ECI officials said.
BJP leads in 78 assembly seats in OdishaBhubaneswar: BJP was leading in at least 78 assembly seats in Odisha, as per the Election Commission of India. BJD nominees, on the other hand, were leading in 54 constituencies in 146 of 147 assembly seats in the state for which latest trends available till noon.
BJP leading in all seven LS seats in DelhiNew Delhi: The BJP was leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday, with Manoj Tiwari leading by a margin of over 43,000 votes, according to Election Commission trends.
Chandrashekhar AzadBhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is Leading in UP's Nagina by 59000+ Votes.
Prajwal RevannaJD (S) Sitting MP and Rape Accused Prajwal Revanna is Trailing by 13000+ Votes to Shreyas M Patel of Congress.
Congress leading in eight, BJP ahead in seven LS seats in TelanganaHyderabad: The ruling Congress and BJP were leading in eight and seven of the 17 Lok Sabha seats respectively as per early trends as the counting of votes progressed in Telangana on Tuesday. The BRS and AIMIM were ahead in one seat each, according to the Election Commission website. The counting of votes began at 8 am in the state. The election to the 17 LS seats in the state was held in a single phase on May 13.
Tamil Nadu BJPBJP's Annamalai, trailing behind DMK nominee Ganapathy Rajkumar in Coimbatore by 3,042 votes.
BJP’s Kishan Reddy leading by over 37,558 votes in Secunderabad LS seatHyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was leading by 37,558 votes against his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender at 11.40 AM in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constiteuncy in Telangana. Kishan Reddy got 2,05,354 votes, while Nagender secured 1,67,796 votes, according to the Election Commission website. The counting votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday.
Odisha assembly polls: CM Naveen Patnaik trails in Kantabanji, leads in HinjiliBhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was trailing by 1,158 to his nearest rival Laxman Bag of the BJP in Kantabanji assembly seat, as per the ECI. However, the BJD supremo was leading by 1,163 votes over his nearest rival Sisir Kumar Mishra in Hinjili assembly seat, the other constituency he is contesting, in Ganjam district.
Andhra Assembly Election ResultsAccording to the Election Commision's Website TDP is Leading on 120 Seats, JSP 20, BJP 7 and YSRCP on 18.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha ResultsAIMIM Chief Br Asaduddin Owaisi is Leading with 46000 Votes over BJP's K Madhavi Latha.
Bengal: TMC leading in 28 seats, BJP 11, Congress 1Kolkata: The TMC raced ahead of its rivals, leading in 28 seats after several rounds of counting, while the BJP led in 11, Congress and CPI(M) in one each, according to the Election Commission website. TMC candidate and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading in the Diamond Harbour constituency over his nearest rival, BJP's Abhijit Das, by a margin of 115,933 votes.
Odisha: BJP leads in 17 LS seats, BJD and Congress ahead in two eachBhubaneswar: The BJP was leading in 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, ECI said. The BJD and the Congress were ahead in two seats each, as per trends available till 10.45 am. While BJD was leading in Kandhamal and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats, Congress nominees were ahead in Nabarangpur and Koraput parliamentary seats in the southern region of the state.
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee leads in Diamond Harbour by 1.15 lakh votesDiamond Harbour (WB): TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee was leading over his nearest rival Abhijit Das of the BJP by 1,15,933 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency, as per latest trends available. Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, is a two-time MP from the seat.
J-K: BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur LS seatJammu: The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Election Commission trends. BJP's Udhampur candidate Union Minister Jitendra Singh is leading by a margin of 21,569 votes, while sitting MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, is ahead by 57,231 votes. Singh has polled 1,22,251 votes against Congress's Chaudhary Lal Singh's 1,00,682 votes. Sharma has polled 2,64,113 votes against Congress's Raman Bhalla's 2,06,882 votes. Talking to PTI at the Jammu counting centre, Sharma said these elections are a big festival. "We will win the elections."
Andhra Pradesh assembly polls: TDP leading in 109, YSRCP in 18 seatsAmaravati: The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has crossed the halfway mark by leading in 109 Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh in the rarely trends. According to the Election Commission data, the ruling YSRCP is leading in 18 seats while TDP's NDA partner Janasena is leading in 15 segments and alliance partner BJP in four segments. After two rounds of counting, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula Assembly constituency with 5,175 votes over his TDP rival Ravi. N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in Kuppam assembly segment after one round of counting with 893 votes, over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat. In Mangalagiri, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is leading with 8,411 votes over his YSRCP rival M Lavanya after two rounds of counting. Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister and senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu is trailing his TDP rival K Lakshminarayana, who is leading with 2,442 votes after two rounds of counting. Mines Minister and senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy is leading with 45 votes in Punganuru over his TDP opponent C Ramachandra Reddy. YSRCP leader and Animal Husbandry Minister S Appala Raju is trailing his TDP rival G Sireesha in Palasa. Sireesha is leading with 4,388 votes after one round of counting. Education Minister and TDP senior leader B Satyanarayana is trailing his TDP rival K Kala Venkata Rao by 601 votes in Cheepurupalle.
Brij Bhushan’s Son Karan BhushanBJP's Karan Bhushan leading by 33,727 votes over SP's Bhagat Ram in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in UP: Election Commission.
Amritpal SinghRadical preacher Amritpal Singh leads by over 63,000 votes against Cong's Kulbir Singh Zira in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.
UP: INDIA bloc leading in 42 seats, BJP-led NDA in 37Lucknow: The INDIA bloc was leading in 42 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP-led NDA in 37, according to trends on the Election Commission website.
Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading in 11 seats, Cong ahead in 10Mumbai: The BJP is leading in 11 seats, Shiv Sena in six and NCP in one seat in Maharashtra, while the Congress is ahead in 10, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 11 as per the latest trends of counting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
NDA ahead in Andhra, Karnataka, DMK and Congress on way for a repeat of 2019Chennai: The BJP-led NDA was surging ahead in two southern states--Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka while the respective blocs led by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Congress in Kerala were on their way for another excellent show, going by the latest trends emerging from the counting of votes polled in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.
BJP leads in two LS seats in ArunachalItanagar: The BJP is leading in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh with counting of votes underway on Tuesday, according to election officials here.
Kangana RanautBJP candidate Kangana Ranaut leading by margin of 37,033 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi LS seat: EC.
Prajwal Revanna leads in HassanBengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was leading with a margin of 1,446 in Hassan Lok Sabha segment on Tuesday. As per latest data available with the Election Commission, Prajwal has secured 1,37,167 votes, while his closest opponent Shreyas Patel of Congress got 1,35,721. Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate. As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party. He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.
Punjab: Cong ahead in 6 seats in Punjab, AAP in 3Chandigarh: The Congress was leading in six seats in Punjab, while the AAP was ahead in three, according to the the Election Commission trends.
EC trends show big upset for BJP in UPNew Delhi: The BJP appeared to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in Uttar Pradesh which has been key to its electoral dominance nationally since 2014, according to voting trends shown by the Election Commission. In the politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP was locked in a neck and neck fight with the Samajwadi Party. The EC figures at 11.05 am showed that the BJP led in 35 seats against SP's 34, with the opposition alliance ahead in 42 seats. The BJP had won 62 seats in the state in 2019, reducing the Samajwadi Party to barely five seats. The BJP was behind the Congress in Haryana as the two parties led in four and six seats respective. In Rajasthan, the BJP was ahead in 14 seats against the eight of the Congress. In 2019, the BJP had won all 10 and 24 seats it contested in these states. Even the one remaining seat in Rajasthan was won by a BJP ally in 2019. The BJP-JD(U)-LJP(R) alliance in Bihar, however, appeared to be able to fend off a spirited challenge from the RJD-Congress-Left alliance. The EC data showed the ruling ahead in 31 of its 40 seats. They had won 39 seats in 2019. It is Uttar Pradesh which is seen to be the biggest upset for the BJP so far, according to the trends. The state has been a reliable saffron bastion since 2014. However, the figures are based on early trends and may change as more votes are counted.
Telangana Lok Sabha Election ResultsAccording to the Election Commission Website BJP is Leading in 8 Seats, Congress 8, AIMIM 1 and BRS 0.
Mahua Moitra leading from Krishnanagar seatKolkata: In Krishnanagar's seat, TMC's Mahua Moitra is leading by a margin of 9,592 votes over her nearest rival Amrita Roy of the BJP, according to the EC website.
K C Venugopal leads in Kerala’s AlappuzhaAlappuzha (Kerala): AICC general secretary K C Venugopal raised his lead to 11,833 votes in Kerala's Alappuzha constituency as the counting of votes was progressing in the segment. CPI (M) leader and sitting MP A M Ariff is trailing at the present phase as Venugopal was seen steadily increasing lead. Ariff was the lone Left MP who could reach the Lok Sabha from the southern state in 2019 polls. BJP's senior leader Shobha Surendran is in the third position.
Haryana: Cong leads in five seats, BJP in fourChandigarh: The Congress was leading in one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the BJP in four and the AAP in one on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends.
NDA leads in 10, Cong in 4 in AssamGuwahati: The ruling BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), is leading in 10 and opposition Congress in four of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to election officials.
BJP leading in 14 LS seats, Congress in eight in RajasthanJaipur: The BJP was leading on 14 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on eight in Rajasthan, according to the Election Commission. Besides the Congress, other INDIA bloc parties CPI(M) and RLP and BAP were leading in one seat each in the state that sends 25 members to the Lower House of Parliament, data on the poll panel's website showed.
NDA ahead in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in early trendsAmaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is ahead in 15 Lok Sabha seats, its NDA partners-BJP in three and Janasena in two segments out of the total 25, as per the early trends put out by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
East Delhi Lok Sabha ResultsBJP's Northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 31,547 votes.
BJP ahead in 6 LS seats, Cong in one in DelhiNew Delhi: The BJP was leading on six seats and the Congress on one in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends. Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal was leading by a margin of 624 votes, EC data showed.
BJP leading in all five seats of UttarakhandDehradun: The BJP was leading in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission trends. Ajay Bhatt is leading by 11,6296 votes in Nainital, Ajay Tamta by 56,292 votes in Almora, Anil Baluni by 30,355 votes in Garhwal (Pauri), Trivendra Singh Rawat by 20,101 votes in Haridwar and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah by 22,531 votes in Tehri Garhwal.
Karnataka DCM’s brother D K Suresh trailing in Bangalore RuralBengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP D K Suresh was trailing in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 51,869 votes on Tuesday.
BJP leads in two LS seats in TripuraAgartala: The BJP was leading in Tripura's two Lok Sabha seats as the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission's website.
TMC leading in 24, BJP in 7, Cong in 3 seats in BengalKolkata: The TMC surged ahead of its rivals as it was leading in 24 seats, whereas the BJP was leading in seven and the Congress in three seats after the initial round of counting, the Election Commission website said.
Gujarat: BJP leading in 24 seats, Cong in 1; Amit Shah ahead in GandhingarAhmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and the Congress in one, as per the latest trends available of counting underway for 25 constituencies in the state on Tuesday. Except for Patan, BJP candidates were leading in all 24 seats. BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal has already been declared winner uncontested from the Surat seat.
West Bengal Lok Sabha ResultsAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury is leading in Baharampur, Cricketer Yusuf Pathan is Trailing
BJP ahead in 50 assembly seats, BJD in 35Bhubaneswar: BJP has established early leads in at least 50 assembly seats in Odisha, as per the Election Commission of India. BJD nominees, on the other hand, were leading in 35 constituencies in 94 of 147 assembly seats in the state for which early trends were available till 10.30 am.
NDA leads in 280 seats, INDIA ahead in 200 seats: EC trendsNew Delhi: The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday was leading in 280 seats to cross the majority in trends available for 528 seats, while the Congress also crossed the 100-mark in terms of leads, the Election Commission data showed. The BJP was ahead in 234 seats at 10:30 am and won the Surat seat in Gujarat uncontested. The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls. The BJP appeared suffering big losses in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi party was leading in 33 seats. In Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was ahead, while the BJD looked headed for a rout in Odisha in Lok Sabha elections.
Independent leads in Ladakh LS seatLeh: Independent candidate Mohmad Haneefa is leading in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency over his Congress and BJP rivals, according to the initial figures given by the Election Commission. The counting of votes for the constituency, which registered a voter turnout of 71.82 per cent, is underway at designated centres in Leh and Kargil district. Against Haneefa's 8,906 votes polled till around 10 am, Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal got 3,200 votes and BJP's Tashi Gyalson 2,724 votes, the official trends for the constituency said. The BJP won the seat in the 2014 general elections and retained it in 2019. The Congress has won the seat the maximum number of times -- six.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly ResultsTDP leading in 98 assembly seats out of total 175 total in Andhra Pradesh, as per early trends: Election Commission.
JD(S) leader & ex-CM Kumaraswamy leads in MandyaBengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is leading in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 57,718 votes on Tuesday. As per latest data available with the Election Commission, the former Chief Minister secured 1,40,043 votes, while his closest opponent Venkataramane Gowda (also known as Star Chandru) got 82,325. JD(S) fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP in Karnataka. The 64-year-old son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister, if the Modi government comes back to power. Kumaraswamy, who is also the state JD(S) President, is a five-time MLA, and currently represents Channapatna Assembly seat.
Lok Sabha Election ResultsBJP's Smriti Irani trailing behind Cong's Kishori Lal Sharma by 19,177 votes in Amethi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading by over 1.5 lakh votes in VidishaBhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading by 1,50,870 votes over Congress rival Pratap Bhanu Sharma from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in the state, as per latest trends available on the EC's website. Counting of votes was underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am on Tuesday.
Jharkhand: BJP leads in seven seats, Congress in two, JMM oneRanchi: The BJP was leading in seven Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the Congress was ahead in two and the JMM in one, according to the Election Commission.
LS polls: Congress-led UDF leads in majority of seats as trends show clear edge over rivalsThiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF maintained its lead in the majority of seats, with trends from the counting of EVM ballots on Tuesday showing its candidates having a clear edge over their nearest rivals from the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA.
Assembly bypolls: BJP ahead in 3 out of 6 seats in HimachalShimla: Three out of six Congress rebels who are now BJP candidates for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are ahead of their rivals, as per trends the Election Commission. Counting of votes for assembly bypolls are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Election ResutlsPrime Minister Narendra Modi has a lead of 21,629 votes over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
Maharashtra: AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel leads in Aurangabad Lok Sabha seatChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate from Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, Imtiaz Jaleel, was leading over his rivals after the first round of counting, an official said on Tuesday. Sitting MP Jaleel so far bagged 19,745 votes, while Sandipan Bhumre of the Shiv Sena got 16,407 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire was at the third place with 11,429 votes, the official said. A total of 38 candidates contested the election from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.
Secunderabad Lok Sabha PollsBJP's G Kishan Reddy is leading in Secunderabad with 29000+ Votes, Congress's Danam Nagender is Trailing.
Hyderabad Lok Sabha ResultsAIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in Hyderabad with over 15000 votes, BJP's Madhavi Latha is on Second with more than 88 thousand votes.
Lok Sabha ElectionsAccording to Some news Channels INDIA Alliance is Leading on 278 and NDA is Leading on 244.
Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy leading in Secunderabad after first roundHyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy was leading by 11,677 votes against his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender after the completion of first round of counting of votes in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. While Kishan Reddy got 32,193 votes, Nagender secured 20,516 votes in the first round, official sources said. BJP National General Secretary and sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was leading in Karimnagar by 12,468 votes after the first round.
Uttar Pradesh Election ResultsBJP leading in 22 LS seats, SP in 26, Cong in 6, RLD and Azad Samaj Party in 1 each, as per initial trends for 56 seats in UP on EC website.
BJP leads in Inner Manipur, ally NPP ahead in Outer ManipurImphal: BJP was leading in the Inner Manipur seat, while its ally Naga People's Front (NPF) was ahead in the Outer Manipur constituency on Tuesday morning, according to the Election Commission. BJP candidate Thounaojam Basantakumar was leading in the Inner Manipur seat over his nearest rival Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Congress by 4,530 votes. NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik was leading in the Outer Manipur seat over his nearest rival Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress by 14,804 votes.
BJP leading in 22 LS seats in RajasthanJaipur: The BJP was leading in 22 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress on three in Rajasthan as the counting of postal ballots was taken up first in the 25 constituencies in the state, according to news channels. According to the Election Commission of India, three Congress and as many BJP candidates were leading.
Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Supriya Sule leading; Shiv Sena ahead in 6 seatsMumbai: Early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday indicated Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, were leading from their constituencies. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena) was also ahead of his rivals in the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.
Jammu and Kashmir Election ResultsNational Conference vice president Omar Abdullah trailing in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, according to Election Commission trends.
JP leads in 2 Lok Sabha seats in UttarakhandDehradun: The BJP was leading in two of the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, according to news channels.
NDA leads in 9, YSRCP in 2 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh (Eds: Updates)Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in seven Lok Sabha seats, BJP and ruling YSR Congress in two each out of the total 25 segments in Andhra Pradesh, as per initial trends. According to the Election Commission website, TDP is leading in six and YSRCP in two assembly seats out of the total 175. Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.
khand: BJP leads in one seat, Congress in twoRanchi: Congress was leading in two Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while BJP was ahead in one constituency, as per initial trends available on the TV.
Rahul Gandhi, Rae BareliCongress leader Rahul Gandhi has a lead of 2,126 votes over BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
Initial trends: NDA candidates leading in five seats in BiharPatna: The ruling NDA is leading in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, according to initial trends. While JD(U) candidates Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Giridhari Yadav are leading in Madhepura and Banka constituencies, BJP's candidates Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gopal Jee Thakur are leading in Patna Sahib and Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.
Punjab: Cong, AAP leading from 4 seats eachChandigarh: The AAP and the Congress were leading from four Lok Sabha seats each, while the BJP and SAD from one seat each in Punjab, according to initial trends.
BJP leading in five Lok Sabha seats, Cong in two in HaryanaChandigarh: The ruling BJP was ahead in five of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Tuesday while the Congress was leading in two in initial trends, according to regional television channels. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading over his Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja from the Karnal parliamentary seat, the channels showed. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all Lok Sabhas seats in Haryana.
Initial trends: TMC leading in 19, BJP in 17 seatsKolkata: The TMC and the BJP were on Tuesday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal as it was leading in 19 seats, whereas the BJP was leading in 17 seats after the initial round of counting of postal ballots, Election Commission officials said.
BJP ahead in all four seats in HP, Kangana and Anurag leadingShimla: The BJP is ahead of the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to Election Commission trends. Actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi, and Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur Parliament seat, are leading. The counting of votes began with postal ballots.
BJP leading in four LS seats, Cong ahead in five as per initial trends in TelanganaHyderabad: The BJP was leading in four of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, while ruling Congress was ahead in five seats as per initial trends, as the counting of votes progressed in the state on Tuesday. The counting of votes began at 8 am in the state. The election to the 17 LS seats in the state was held in a single phase on May 13.
Uttar PradeshJP leading in 6 Lok Sabha seats, SP in 5 and Congress in 2 in Uttar Pradesh, according to initial trends of 13 seats in state on EC website.
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in lead: Initial trendsLucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were leading from the Varanasi, Lucknow, Rae Barelli and the Kannauj Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, respectively, according to news channels. Out of the 80 seats in the state, the BJP was leading in 51 while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 23, according to trends for 74 seats. According to the trends at 8:40 am from postal ballot counting, Modi was ahead of his nearest rival Congress's Ajay Rai from Varanasi, while Singh was ahead of SP's Ravidas Mehrotra. Gandhi was ahead of BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli and Yadav ahead of BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannuaj.
TDP-Janasena combine lead in 22 assembly seats in Andhra PradeshAmaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 22 Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh. TDP is leading in 20 while its NDA partner Janasena in two seats. Rajahmundry Rural Assembly Candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is ahead of his YSRCP rival and Minister C Srinivas. As per the Election Commission website, TDP and BJP are leading in two seats each. Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.
BJP leading on all seven Lok Sabha seats in DelhiNew Delhi: The BJP was leading on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the initial trends, according to TV channels. The BJP, which had changed all its candidates barring one, was moving head during the counting of postal ballots. The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.
Lok Sabha Election ResultsAccording to Election Commission's Website after 250 Seats Counting BJP is Leading in 125, Congress is Leading on 45, SP on 26, AAP on 7, TDP on 7, Shiv Sena on 7, Independents on 5, CPIM on 3, JDS on 2 and Others on 21,
Gujarat: BJP leading in 10 LS seats, Cong in 3; Amit Shah ahead in GandhinagarGandhinagar: The BJP was leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress in 3, as per early trends of counting underway on Tuesday for 25 constituencies in Gujarat.
BJP leading in 17 LS seats, INDIA bloc parties in two in RajasthanJaipur: The BJP was leading in 17 Lok Sabha seats and INDIA bloc parties --Congress and RLP -- on two in Rajasthan as the counting of postal ballots was taken up first in the 25 constituencies in the state, according to news channels.
TDP leads in four Assembly, one Parliament seat in Andhra PradeshAmaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in four Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh while the party is also leading in one Lok Sabha seat. Rajamundry Rural Assembly Candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is ahead of his YSRCP rival and Minister C Srinivas. As per the Election Commission website, the TDP is leading in one Assembly seat. Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.
Early trends: BJP ahead in TelanganaHyderabad: The BJP was leading in three Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on Tuesday, as counting of voted polled in the May 13 elections for 17 Parliamentary segments in the state was underway. According to initial trends, Congress, the ruling party in the state was ahead in Khammam LS seat. TV channels indicated that BJP candidates were ahead in Adilabad, Karimnagar and Malkajgiri.
Lok Sabha Election ResultsAccording to the Election Commission Website NDA is Leading on 63 Seats and Have already win on 1 Seat, INDIA is leading on 20 Seats, AAP is Leading 5 Seats, SP is leading on 5 Seats, TDP is leading on 3 Seats, JDS is leading on 2 and Others on 3 Seats.
Andhra Assembly Election ResultsTDP+ is Leading on 121 and YSRCP is Leading on 48.
ZPM leads in Mizoram Lok Sabha seatAizawl: ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha was leading by 1,537 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the MNF in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, according to early trends available on the EC website. Counting is underway at 13 centres in the northeastern state.
LS polls: Early trends from postal ballots in Kerala show tight race between UDF and LDFThiruvananthapuram: The initial trend emerging from the counting of postal ballots in most of the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala on Tuesday indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.
In Tamil Nadu, DMK posts early gainsChennai: The ruling DMK took an early lead in a number of constituencies across Tamil Nadu as election officials first took up the count of postal ballots at 8 am on Tuesday.
BJP ahead in 11 seats in Karnataka as postal ballots taken up for countingBengaluru: The BJP was ahead in 11 seats, Congress in four and JD(S) in two as the counting of postal ballots was taken up first in 28 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka.
Counting of votes for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 assembly seats begins in Andhra PradeshAmaravati: Counting of votes for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission, the counting will take place at 33 locations across the state in 401 halls, which will have 2,443 EVM tables for Parliamentary constituencies and 2,446 for Assembly constituencies. Similarly, 443 tables have also been arranged for counting postal ballot votes for Parliamentary constituencies and 557 for Assembly seats.
Counting of votes for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana beginsHyderabad: The counting of votes polled to elect 17 Lok Sabha members in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday with election authorities making elaborate arrangements at 34 centres across the state. Single phase polling to the 17 LS seats was held on May 13. Fate of several leaders, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, the party's general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leader Etala Rajender, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his BJP rival K Madhavi Latha are expected to be known by the evening.
Lok Sabha Elections CountingCounting of votes for Lok Sabha elections begins.
Odisha Assembly ResultsCounting of votes begins for 21 Lok Sabha seats, 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha:
MaharashtraCounting of votes begins for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
Preparations made for counting of votes at 36 centres in BiharPatna: All preparations have been made for counting of votes in 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under tight security arrangements, election officials said. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Tuesday at 36 centres across the state.
All arrangements made for counting of votes on June 4: Andhra Pradesh CEOAmaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said all arrangements have been made for counting of votes on Tuesday, and the procedure will begin at 8 am.
Stage set for counting of votes in AssamGuwahati: The stage is set for counting of votes for Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats to decide the fate of 143 candidates including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Lok Sabha Deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi.
Over 8,000 candidates in fray in 2024 General ElectionsOver 8,000 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha elections of which 16 per cent have been fielded by national parties, six per cent by state parties, while 47 per cent of candidates are independents, a report by PRS Legislative Research said.
Lok Sabha Election Counting TripuraAll preparations for counting for two Lok Sabha constituencies - Tripura West and Tripura East - and Ramnagar Assembly segment byelection have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Puneet Agarwal said on Monday.
World Record in VotingIndia created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.
Lok Sabha ElectionsOnly 39 repolls took place in 2024 general elections as against 540 repolls in 2019: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
LS poll results: 117 counting centres set up in Punjab, ChandigarhChandigarh: With just a day to go for counting of votes polled for the Lok Sabha election, the focus in the northwestern state of Punjab is on prominent faces such as the BJP's Preneet Kaur, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: From Rae Bareli to Thiruvananthapuram, key contests to watch forNew Delhi: All eyes will be on Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday with a number of high-profile electoral battles, starring veterans and debutants, formidable opponents and unlikely contestants. Here are some key contests to watch out for:
7th phase polling: Nearly 77 pc voter turnout recorded in 9 LS seats in BengalKolkata: A voter turnout of 76.80 per cent was recorded during the seventh and final phase of polling held in the nine Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, an Election Commission official said on Monday.
LS poll results: 90 centres designated for counting in HaryanaHaryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said Monday the counting of votes polled for the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats and in the Karnal Assembly by-election will commence at 8 am on June 4 across 90 designated centres.
LS poll results: All eyes on UP’s high-profile seatsLucknow: After an intense seven-phase general election, the stage is set in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh for vote counting on June 4. All eyes are on high-profile candidates like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani as well as opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.
Over 2,000 personnel deployed for counting of votes in MizoramAizawl: More than 2,000 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, a senior official said-on Monday. Over 2,000 personnel deployed for counting of votes in Mizoram[/caption]
Andhra CEO directs election officials to ensure smooth conduct of counting of votesAmaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday directed District Electoral Officers (DEO) to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vote counting on June 4.
All set for counting in UP: 81 centres, CCTVs, multi-layer securityLucknow: The stage is set for the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, with authorities deploying 179 observers, 80 Returning Officers, and making multi-layer security arrangements at 81 centres set up across the state.
Preparations completed for vote counting in TNChennai: The Election Commission has completed all the preparations for vote counting in Tamil Nadu which will commence at 8 am on June 4, an official said. He said that postal votes would be counted first as per Rule 54A of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961. “The Counting of votes polled in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will commence at 8.30 am,” the official said.
