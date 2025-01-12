Los Angeles Wildfires Rage On – Iran Steps in with Unexpected Offer!

Tehran: The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has expressed its readiness to assist the United States as massive wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles County. In an official message to Cliff Holtz, CEO of the American Red Cross, IRCS President Pirhossein Kolivand conveyed deep sympathy for the victims and offered to send specialised rapid reaction teams, rescue equipment, and trained personnel to aid relief efforts.

Impact of the Wildfires in Los Angeles

Kolivand highlighted the catastrophic scale of the wildfires, which have destroyed over 12,300 structures, claimed at least 11 lives, and displaced thousands of residents. Officials warn that the true death toll may rise as investigators assess affected areas.

Described as some of the worst in the region’s history, the wildfires have also severely impacted the entertainment industry, forcing the cancellation of multiple film and TV productions, premieres, and events due to power outages and hazardous air quality.

Iran Calls for Global Cooperation

Kolivand stressed the importance of international collaboration in tackling the crisis, stating:

“This tragic situation, which has turned beautiful landscapes into ashes, is not just a national crisis but a global humanitarian concern. On behalf of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, I assure you that you are not alone during these difficult moments.”

He also emphasized the IRCS’s extensive experience in handling natural and humanitarian disasters and reiterated their willingness to deploy teams immediately. “We are ready to dispatch our specialised teams and equipment immediately,” he added, urging a prompt response from the American Red Cross for coordination.

Urgent Need for Disaster Response

Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blazes as authorities issue warnings about worsening conditions. The unprecedented disaster has drawn global attention, with experts calling for enhanced international cooperation to address the growing wildfire crisis.