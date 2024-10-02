LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rates Increased – Check New Prices in Major Cities
LPG price hike from October 1st affects commercial LPG cylinders in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Check the updated commercial and domestic LPG cylinder rates.
LPG Price Hike Effective October 1st: Commercial LPG cylinder prices have risen across several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, as of today.
New Delhi: Starting October 1, 2024, oil marketing companies have announced a significant hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, just ahead of the festive season. Consumers have been hit with a price increase, as the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by approximately ₹50.
This price hike has impacted several cities. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, commercial LPG cylinders have become more expensive. In September, a similar price rise affected 19 kg LPG cylinders, but the latest rates reflect further increases.
Updated Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices (as of October 1, 2024):
Delhi: ₹1,740 (up from ₹1,691.50)
Mumbai: ₹1,692.50 (up from ₹1,644)
Kolkata: ₹1,850.50 (up from ₹1,802.50)
Chennai: ₹1,903
No Change in Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices:
There is no increase in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders. The current rates remain as follows:
Delhi: ₹803
Mumbai: ₹802.50
Kolkata: ₹829
Chennai: ₹818.50
ATF Price Reduction:
In addition to the LPG price hike, oil marketing companies have reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices by ₹5,883 per kiloliter. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a reduction in airline fares.