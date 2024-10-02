LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rates Increased – Check New Prices in Major Cities

LPG Price Hike Effective October 1st: Commercial LPG cylinder prices have risen across several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, as of today.

New Delhi: Starting October 1, 2024, oil marketing companies have announced a significant hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, just ahead of the festive season. Consumers have been hit with a price increase, as the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by approximately ₹50.

This price hike has impacted several cities. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, commercial LPG cylinders have become more expensive. In September, a similar price rise affected 19 kg LPG cylinders, but the latest rates reflect further increases.

Updated Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices (as of October 1, 2024):

Delhi: ₹1,740 (up from ₹1,691.50)

Mumbai: ₹1,692.50 (up from ₹1,644)

Kolkata: ₹1,850.50 (up from ₹1,802.50)

Chennai: ₹1,903

No Change in Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices:

There is no increase in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders. The current rates remain as follows:

Delhi: ₹803

Mumbai: ₹802.50

Kolkata: ₹829

Chennai: ₹818.50

ATF Price Reduction:

In addition to the LPG price hike, oil marketing companies have reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices by ₹5,883 per kiloliter. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a reduction in airline fares.