LRS Troubles in Telangana: New Regulations Lead to Growing Discontent Among Owners

Hyderabad: The process of applying for Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) is proceeding in a disorderly manner, with most applications being rejected rather than approved. Plot owners are alleging that authorities are rejecting applications by citing various reasons, causing anxiety and confusion. On one side, Hydera regulations, and on the other, new rules regarding village panchayat layouts are being introduced, resulting in the mass rejection of applications.

Even the layouts that were previously approved under LRS during the early days of Telangana’s formation are now facing rejection in this round of LRS applications, causing frustration among plot owners. While the government had high hopes for revenue generation through LRS, reports suggest that the income generated has been minimal.

In 2016, under the jurisdiction of Sultanpur in Ameenpur Municipality, Sangareddy district, LRS applications for Survey Number 457/1 were approved by the BRS government. However, in 2020, new applications for the same layout in the same survey number were submitted, which are now being rejected by the authorities. Plot owners are questioning the motives behind rejecting applications for a layout that had previously been approved by HMDA officials. They are also expressing doubts about whether the previously approved plots under LRS still hold valid permissions.

Plot owners, who purchased these lands years ago with their children’s future in mind, are questioning the government’s decision to reject LRS now. Some layouts approved by village panchayats 15 years ago are also being rejected, which has led to owners confronting the authorities.

In total, 25.70 lakh applications were submitted across the state. Of these, 1.06 lakh were from the GHMC area, 3.58 lakh from HMDA, 1.35 lakh from urban development authorities, 13.68 lakh from municipalities and corporations, and 6 lakh from village panchayats. The previous government accepted LRS applications for two months between August 31 and October 31, 2020. Applicants for open plots and non-layout areas paid a fee of ₹1,000 and submitted copies of their documents.

The government has ordered authorities to speed up the review of applications. It has directed the regularization of all layouts except those on temple, waqf, and government lands or those affected by court orders. However, criticism has been raised that without proper oversight from higher authorities, officials from HMDA and DTCP are handling the process arbitrarily. Plot owners are urging the government to eliminate the confusion surrounding LRS and to address their grievances.