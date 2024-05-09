North India

LS poll: Bhopal BJP leader booked for getting minor son to press EVM button, uploading video

A BJP leader in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly taking his minor son to a polling booth in Berasia on May 7, making him press the EVM button and videoing the process, an official said on Thursday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
LS poll: Bhopal BJP leader booked for getting minor son to press EVM button, uploading video
LS poll: Bhopal BJP leader booked for getting minor son to press EVM button, uploading video

Bhopal: A BJP leader in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly taking his minor son to a polling booth in Berasia on May 7, making him press the EVM button and videoing the process, an official said on Thursday.

Related Stories
Sitting BJP MLA resigns in MP, accuses Scindia of sidelining him
Delhi court summons BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case
Significant rise in number of EVM’s ballot units, control units
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

Taking cognisance of the incident, Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh suspended booth number 71 (Khitwas) polling officer Sandeep Saini and got an FIR registered against BJP zilla panchayat member Vijay Mehar, the official said.

In a message on X, Collector Singh said a probe had been instituted after taking cognisance of Mehar’s video, which has gone viral. While Singh’s first post spoke of action against the concerned presiding officer, the second post informed about the latter’s suspension with immediate effect.

Slamming the incident, Piyush Babele, media advisor of former MP Congress president Kamal Nath, shared the video on X and said it was a mockery of the poll process.

Mehar also posted the video of the polling process and shared it on his Facebook account., Babele said. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Bhopal took place on May 7. The main contest is between the BJP’s Alok Sharma and Congress Arun Shrivastava.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button