LS poll: Bhopal BJP leader booked for getting minor son to press EVM button, uploading video

Bhopal: A BJP leader in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly taking his minor son to a polling booth in Berasia on May 7, making him press the EVM button and videoing the process, an official said on Thursday.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh suspended booth number 71 (Khitwas) polling officer Sandeep Saini and got an FIR registered against BJP zilla panchayat member Vijay Mehar, the official said.

In a message on X, Collector Singh said a probe had been instituted after taking cognisance of Mehar’s video, which has gone viral. While Singh’s first post spoke of action against the concerned presiding officer, the second post informed about the latter’s suspension with immediate effect.

BJP Zila Panchayat leader in Bhopal made his minor son to vote for BJP on polling booth.



Lack of action from @ECISVEEP sparks frustration.



With all the confusions around EVM’s, new questions raising about electoral integrity#LokasabhaElection2024 #ElectionCommission pic.twitter.com/wc5iHJ4QLW — Pruthvi Raj Reddy (@pruthvirajkonda) May 9, 2024

Slamming the incident, Piyush Babele, media advisor of former MP Congress president Kamal Nath, shared the video on X and said it was a mockery of the poll process.

Mehar also posted the video of the polling process and shared it on his Facebook account., Babele said. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Bhopal took place on May 7. The main contest is between the BJP’s Alok Sharma and Congress Arun Shrivastava.