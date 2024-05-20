LS polls: Around 58 per cent voter turnout recorded in UP

Lucknow: A voter turnout of approximately 58 per cent was recorded in Uttar Pradesh where polling was held for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 14 constituencies.

Voting also took place for the Lucknow East assembly bypoll. The polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, around 58 per cent of voting was recorded till 6 pm in the state.

The figures may be revised later.

Amethi recorded a voter turnout of 54.17 per cent, Banda 59.46 per cent, Barabanki 66.89 per cent, Faizabad 58.96 per cent, Fatehpur 56.90 per cent, Gonda 51.45 per cent, Hamirpur 60.36 per cent, Jalaun 53.44 per cent, Jhansi 63.57 per cent, Kaisarganj 55.47 per cent, Kaushambi 52.60 per cent, Lucknow 52.03 per cent, Mohanlalganj 62.53 per cent and Rae Bareli 57.85 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

The polling percentage in the Lucknow East assembly constituency was around 52.25 per cent.

“There was no violence anywhere in the state. About 250 complaints regarding slow voting and EVMs were received by the EC,” Rinwa said.

In three booths in the Jhansi constituency in Lalitpur district, 100 per cent of polling was reported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani (Amethi), Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor (Mohanlalganj), Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur) and Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (Jalaun) are among those in the fray.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in the fray from Rae Bareli, represented by his mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi earlier. More than 2.71 crore voters are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the 14 constituencies and 144 candidates are in the fray.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was among the early voters in Lucknow.

“I have voted and I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise,” she said.

Defence Minister Singh, who is eyeing a fourth term from Lucknow and is pitted against sitting Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra, cast his vote at a polling booth in Vipul Khand here and also appealed to the people to vote. Irani, who is seeking a re-election from Amethi, cast her vote in the constituency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited different polling booths in Rae Bareli and posed for pictures with the local residents.

He also interacted with Congress booth workers in Bachhrawan and visited a Hanuman temple in Churuva.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress, said, “Booth number 5, Rasulpur in Sareni in Rae Bareli is closed since 8 am (and) voters are going back. So this is how (the target of) 400 (seats) will be crossed!”

In other posts, the Congress alleged EVM malfunctioning and accused the BJP of not allowing people to cast votes in three booths in Bela Khara village in Rahi block.

SP candidate from Gonda constituency Shreya Verma complained to the Election Commission that fair polling was not taking place at booth numbers 180 and 181 in the Mankapur area.

The BJP gave tickets to 11 of its sitting Lok Sabha MPs in this phase, while it has fielded new candidates in Barabanki (SC) seat and Kaisarganj.

From the INDIA bloc, the Congress has fielded K L Sharma from Amethi, Tanuj Punia from Barabanki (SC) and Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’ from Jhansi while SP candidates are in the poll fray on the rest of the seats.

In the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha constituency, the contest is between BJP’s Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former MP and ex-president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and SP’s Bhagat Ram.

In the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which covers the temple town of Ayodhya, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh, who is eyeing a hat-trick, is taking on SP MLA from Milkipur (SC) Awadhesh Prasad.

In Hamirpur, the poll contest is between BJP’s Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel, eyeing a third term, and SP’s Ajendra Singh Lodhi.

In Gonda, BJP’s Kirti Vardhan Singh, who is eyeing a fifth term, is up against SP’s Shreya Verma. The electoral contest in Banda is between R K Singh Patel, who is seeking a third term, and SP’s Krishna Devi Shivshankar Patel.

Vinod Kumar Sonkar, who is looking to score a hat-trick, is pitted against SP’s Pushpendra Saroj, son of SP leader Indrajeet Saroj, in the Kaushambi (SC) constituency.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is eyeing a sixth term and is taking on Narayan Das Ahirwar of the SP in Jalaun.

The Lucknow East assembly seat bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon on November 9, 2023. Votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls and assembly bypolls will be counted on June 4.