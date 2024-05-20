Telangana

BRS MLC Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till June 3

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged excise policy scam, till June 3.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
BRS MLC Kavitha's judicial custody extended till June 3
BRS MLC Kavitha's judicial custody extended till June 3

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged excise policy scam, till June 3.

Related Stories
Governor read Congress’ Manifesto in her address to the joint session: BRS
MLC Kavitha to deliver lecture at Oxford University
No invitation received for Ram Temple inauguration: BRS leader
20 turncoats get elected on Congress tickets in Telangana
KTR concedes defeat, says ‘will bounce back’

Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Kavitha in the court through a video conference.  The Court extended Kavitha’s judicial remand till June 3.

The BRS leader was arrested by the ED on March 15, 2024, and by the CBI on April 11. Kavitha, who has been named as the kingpin in the liquor policy case, is currently in Tihar Jail under the judicial custody.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button