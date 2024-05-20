BRS MLC Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till June 3

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged excise policy scam, till June 3.

Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Kavitha in the court through a video conference. The Court extended Kavitha’s judicial remand till June 3.

The BRS leader was arrested by the ED on March 15, 2024, and by the CBI on April 11. Kavitha, who has been named as the kingpin in the liquor policy case, is currently in Tihar Jail under the judicial custody.