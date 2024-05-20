London resident drowns in Ganga in Rishikesh

Dehradun: A London resident who had come to visit Rishikesh with his family drowned in the Ganga while bathing on Monday, police said.

Pragnesh Ondhiya, 59, was bathing in the river at Swami Narayan Ghat in Rishikesh when he slipped and fell into it and was swept away by strong currents, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team started the search operation with the help of rafts and deep-diving equipment. However, his body has not been found yet, they said.

Ondhiya lived in London and was on a trip to Rishikesh with his family.