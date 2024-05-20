North India

London resident drowns in Ganga in Rishikesh

A London resident who had come to visit Rishikesh with his family drowned in the Ganga while bathing on Monday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
London resident drowns in Ganga in Rishikesh
London resident drowns in Ganga in Rishikesh

Dehradun: A London resident who had come to visit Rishikesh with his family drowned in the Ganga while bathing on Monday, police said.

Related Stories
Ganga water level nears danger mark in UP’s Bulandshahr
14 killed in UP in rain-related incidents
Khagaria-Bhagalpur bridge collapse will affect water biodiversity in region.

Pragnesh Ondhiya, 59, was bathing in the river at Swami Narayan Ghat in Rishikesh when he slipped and fell into it and was swept away by strong currents, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team started the search operation with the help of rafts and deep-diving equipment. However, his body has not been found yet, they said.

Ondhiya lived in London and was on a trip to Rishikesh with his family.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button