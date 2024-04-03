LS polls: ECI imposes ban on publishing/ telecasting of exit polls in Maha

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the telecast or publishing the exit polls till the completion of the Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in five phases in Maharashtra.

In this background, the commission has banned the showing of election predictions (opinion polls as well as exit polls) during the election period.

According to an official press release from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, elections will be held in five phases in Maharashtra, and the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from March 16 last month.

The ban on publishing/telecasting exit polls will be in force in the state from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1, 2024.

‘Similarly, the ECI has made it clear through a notification that there will be a ban on the publication or broadcast of the results of opinion polls or other polling surveys, 48 hours before the end of polling in each phase,’ the release added.