North India

LS polls: Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow seat

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday filed nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
LS polls: Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow seat
LS polls: Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow seat

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday filed nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Related Stories
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Ayodhya seer’s Rs 10 crore bounty on Udhayanidhi over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remarks
Rajnath Singh Pledges to Apprehend Those Behind Drone Attacks on Indian Ships, Vowing to Act “From the Seabed
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied the Union Defence minister to the collectorate for filing the nomination paper.

Singh, who is seeking election from Lucknow for a third term, and other senior party leaders reached the collectorate from the BJP headquarters here in a procession.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajyapee had in the past represented the prestigious Lucknow constituency.

Polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button