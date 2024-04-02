L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Ends Special Offers, Student Pass Valid Until April 30

Hyderabad commuters bidding farewell to L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s (LTMRHL) array of special offers, including the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card and the Super Offer Peak Hour deals, as they officially ceased operations on March 31.

The Metro Student Pass, however, extends a lifeline to students, remaining valid until April 30 as confirmed by LTMRHL. This extension ensures ongoing convenience for students relying on the metro for their daily commute.

LTMRHL’s special offers, cherished by commuters for their discounted fares and additional perks, aimed to make metro travel more accessible and enticing. Among these, the Super Saver Holiday Metro Card, Metro Student Pass, and Super Offer Peak Hour promotions stood out, garnering popularity among regular travelers.

The inception of the Student Pass-2023 initiative on July 1, 2023, marked a milestone in catering to students’ travel requirements. This initiative allowed students to avail of 20 trips and receive an additional 10 trips at no extra cost, applicable across all fare zones.

As the chapter on these special offers closes, commuters reflect on the convenience and savings they brought, while LTMRHL continues to explore avenues to enhance the metro experience for all travelers.