L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail’s X (Twitter) Account Hacked

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters have hacked the official X (formerly Twitter) account of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail on Thursday morning, as confirmed by the company. The compromised account, which has around 37,000 followers, displayed unauthorized activity, raising concerns among its users.

The company has immediately issued a statement advising the public to refrain from interacting with any posts or links originating from the account until further notice. “We request our followers not to respond to any content from the hacked account and avoid clicking on any suspicious links,” the company said in its advisory.

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail further assured that their cybersecurity team is working diligently to resolve the issue and regain control of the account. The organization is coordinating with authorities and platform administrators to investigate the breach and restore the account’s integrity.

The company also emphasized its commitment to maintaining transparency and ensuring the safety of its digital platforms. Updates on the situation will be provided as soon as the issue is resolved.

In the meantime, users have been advised to stay cautious of potential phishing attempts and other fraudulent activities linked to the hacked account.