Lucknow Court Convicts Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and Associates in Religious Conversion Case

Lucknow: A court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has found prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and his associates guilty in a case concerning religious conversions. Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, known for his Islamic preaching and outreach efforts across India, was accused of leading a network involved in illegal religious conversions.

The case emerged in 2021 when the Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have uncovered a large network involved in converting people to Islam through deceit, inducements, and coercion. The police alleged that this network targeted particularly vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals.

During the investigation, Maulana Siddiqui’s name surfaced. Allegations against him included leading the network and providing financial support to facilitate large-scale conversions. It was also claimed that the network operated in various states, conducting activities to convert individuals illegally.

In court, the prosecution argued that Maulana Siddiqui and his associates used deception and inducement to convert people to Islam. They contended that the network specifically targeted economically weak and socially marginalized individuals.

Evidence presented in court showed that Maulana Siddiqui and his team assisted individuals through various programs, but the intent was alleged to be conversion rather than aid.

The court, after considering all evidence and testimonies, found Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and his associates guilty. The court stated that their actions were central to the case and violated legal and constitutional principles.

Maulana Siddiqui has consistently denied the charges, asserting that all his activities were within constitutional bounds and solely related to preaching, which is a right guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. He maintained that no one was coerced or induced to convert to Islam, and those who did were motivated by their own free will.

His defense lawyers argued that religious conversion is a personal right and should not be misused. They claimed that the allegations against Maulana Siddiqui were politically and religiously motivated, aimed at undermining his services and outreach efforts.

Following the verdict, there has been significant reaction across the country. Supporters of Maulana Siddiqui and several Islamic organizations have criticized the decision, labeling it as unjust. They argue that Maulana Siddiqui has always respected the law and that his preaching activities were entirely legal.