Luxury residences in the heart of Lutyens Delhi

New Delhi: Whether you’re relocating, moving apartments or on a temporary work assignment in Delhi, the comfort of a home away from home is most needed. How do you breathe in all the capital city has to offer, while being cosy and not feeling lost in a new town?

Here’s where the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi comes in, the hotel offers a host of Luxury Residences – a home in the heart of the capital, featuring one and two-bedroom elegantly appointed Residences with contemporary facilities and personalised services that the hotel is world-renowned for.

Offering stunning views of the capital’s skyline, the design reflects the city’s rich heritage, Sir Edwin Lutyens’ architectural influences and the natural beauty of the surroundings.

14 Luxury Residences offer one and two-bedroom fully serviced residences featuring living and dining spaces, interconnected suites, walk-in rain showers, spacious wardrobes, and fully equipped kitchens with modern conveniences and appliances.

The Residences are complimented with the hotel’s notable services that include the highly acclaimed concierge, butler service, personalised and flexible gastronomic offerings and culinary consultants, dedicated housekeeping and access to The Taj Club Lounge. State-of-the-art air purification technologies, providing an environment of heightened safety and hygiene protocols, are present throughout the hotel.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director, New Delhi and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “The Luxury Residences offer sophisticated and attentively designed living facilities, expansive and stylish spaces to unwind or work and are the perfect choice for an extended stay in the city.

Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been on a transformational journey and has introduced distinctly designed and novel offerings, including the Luxury Residences.”

As mentioned by Mr. Krishnan, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi has been undergoing an extensive renovation, reinventing itself while retaining its legendary style and a strong sense of place.

In this journey, the Hotel has unveiled an all-new avatar of Machan, Emperor Lounge, a gracefully refreshed lobby, distinctly transformed suites and rooms and the reimagined offerings at The Chambers.

The hotel also offers the Signature Suite- Tanjore and the Presidential Suite Rambagh, as options for those with families looking for an elevated residence.

The luxuriously Tanjore-themed suite offers fascinating vistas of the city – both the Presidential Palace and the Pool View. Curators with an intrinsic knowledge of the era have put every detail, from works of art on the walls to the furniture in and around the suite together.

The handpicked artwork and antiques recreate old-world charm that tastefully blends with modern amenities and gracious personalised service in this picturesque signature suite.

The walls of the suite are adorned with Tanjore paintings – characterised by rich and vivid colours, simple iconic composition, glittering gold foils overlaid on delicate but extensive gesso work and inlay of glass beads and pieces of precious and semi-precious gems.

The charmingly decorated Suite, with its rich silk furnishings, majestic brass embellishments, intricate wooden carvings and panels, and expansive living and dining spaces, makes this suite a preferred choice for patrons The suite, measures 102 Sq. mt. may be converted to a two-bedroom accommodation with an adjoining Taj Club room.

The Rambagh Suite offers a taste of elegance and regal splendour. The interiors of the suite and the surrounding space and the feeling of privacy provide an unforgettable experience.

An interesting highlight is the gracefully blended fusion of contemporary design with royal flourishes. Walking into this beautiful suite is like walking into the personal space of Rajput Indian royalty.

Arched stonework, rich textured drapes and fabrics, crystal chandeliers, gold leaf frescoes, opulent furniture and embellishments give it a character of sheer luxury and indulgence.

This suite has a grand sitting area, an intimate dining space, and a four-fixture bathroom, it is a testimony to the fusion décor of contemporary design with royal flourishes.

The highlight of the glamorous bedroom is the beautifully crafted thematic wall behind the bed in stunning hues of green, teal, blue and gold. The golden look is carried over to the ceiling with its strikingly painted traditional motifs in gold on a white background.

It is so easy to be immersed in the beauty of this tastefully designed signature suite. Each space is richly decorated with opulent interiors, hand-painted motifwork on the walls, regal beds, walk-in wardrobes and luxurious bathrooms to provide a distinct experience befitting royalty.