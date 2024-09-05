Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcases Diverse Offerings at Grand Roadshow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board successfully concluded its Grand Roadshow in Hyderabad under the theme “Green, Clean & Safe Madhya Pradesh,” showcasing the state’s exceptional tourism offerings.

The event, held at Radisson Hotel, aimed to foster collaboration between key industry stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad. It featured extensive discussions on emerging tourism opportunities, trends, and destinations.

The roadshow saw active participation from Madhya Pradesh’s tourism sector, including travel agents, tour operators, and hoteliers, who engaged with their Hyderabad counterparts to create new networks and partnerships. The event provided a platform to highlight Madhya Pradesh’s spiritual offerings, wildlife tourism, heritage sites, and its transformation into a multispecialty destination of choice.

Additional Managing Director, Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee (IAS), expressed her satisfaction with the event’s success, stating, “The partnerships forged during this event will undoubtedly enhance tourism prospects for Madhya Pradesh.” She further emphasized the importance of such collaborations in promoting the state as the “Heart of Incredible India.”

Madhya Pradesh recently achieved a record-breaking surge in tourism with 112.1 million visitors in 2023, a significant jump from 34.1 million in 2022. Highlights from the roadshow included showcasing two jyotirlingas, the new Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and India’s first intra-state Airtaxi service connecting eight cities across the state.

The event paved the way for enhanced tourism flows between Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, as key stakeholders from both regions joined hands to promote the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Photo Credit: Style Photo Service