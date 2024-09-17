Madina Imam’s Eid e Milad Comments Ignite Controversy; Indian Muslims Seek Action from Saudi Crown Prince

Indian Muslim organizations have expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by Sheikh Ali Hudaify, the Imam of Masjid e Nabawi in Medina, regarding the celebration of Eid e Milad-Un-Nabi.

Sheikh Hudaify’s statement, which claimed that celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad lacks scriptural sanction, has been met with criticism from various Muslim groups, including the Mumbai-based Raza Academy.

The Imam’s remarks were made last Friday, just days before Muslims around the world, including India, prepare for the grand processions marking Eid e Milad.

The Raza Academy, a Barelvi organization, has called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud to address the issue and curb the influence of Wahhabi clerics whose conservative interpretations of Islam have historically impacted the kingdom’s policies.

The Wahhabi doctrine, which influences Saudi Arabia’s religious and political landscape, holds that while Prophet Muhammad must be respected as the messenger of God, his worship or adoration is forbidden.

This perspective led to the destruction of the Prophet’s tomb and those of his family in the 1920s, when the Saud family took control of Makkah and Medina from the Ottoman Empire.

The demolition aimed to prevent pilgrims from offering prayers at these sites.

In light of the Imam’s statement, which challenges the practice of celebrating the Prophet’s birthday, the Raza Academy has urged the Crown Prince to reflect on the significance of such celebrations and their role in Islamic tradition.

The Academy argues that while the Saudi government celebrates the national birthday of the kingdom, it should also recognize the importance of commemorating the Prophet’s birthday, which marks a pivotal moment in Islamic history.

The Crown Prince has been noted for introducing more moderate and liberal reforms in Saudi Arabia. However, the resistance from the conservative religious establishment remains a challenge.

The Raza Academy, along with other Barelvi groups, emphasizes that celebrating the Prophet’s birthday is a deeply cherished tradition for many Muslims and should not be dismissed as an innovation.

As Eid e Milad-Un-Nabi approaches, the Raza Academy and other organizations continue to advocate for a more inclusive interpretation of Islamic practices, reflecting the diverse ways in which Muslims around the world honor their faith.