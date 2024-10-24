Madinah Sees Record-Breaking Tourism Growth with Over 14 million Visitors in 2023

Madinah: The Madinah Region Development Authority has announced a significant achievement in the city’s tourism industry, revealing that more than 14 million visitors came to Madinah in 2023, marking a 124% increase since 2014. This sharp rise underscores Madinah’s growing importance as both a religious and cultural destination in Saudi Arabia.

Madinah, the second holiest city in Islam, holds a special place for millions of Muslims worldwide, particularly as the home of the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi), where the Prophet Muhammad is buried. The mosque has undergone multiple expansions to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims drawn to its religious and historical significance.

The growth in visitor numbers has been steady over the past decade. In 2014, 6.3 million people visited Madinah, and this number remained similar in 2015. By 2016, the figure climbed to 6.5 million, and by 2017, it had surged to 7.5 million. The upward trend continued, with 8 million visitors in 2018 and 9.8 million in 2019, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The average length of stay for visitors has also increased, now reaching an average of 10 days.

Madinah’s appeal extends beyond the Prophet’s Mosque to other significant religious landmarks, including the Quba Mosque, the first mosque built by the Prophet Muhammad, and Mount Uhud, which holds historical importance in Islamic history.

To further bolster tourism, the Madinah Region Development Authority is working closely with various partners to prepare over 100 additional sites, aiming to enhance the experience for pilgrims and tourists. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to develop Madinah as a key destination for religious and cultural tourism.

Madinah’s continued growth aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, specifically the Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to enrich the spiritual and cultural journeys of visitors to the Kingdom’s holy cities. Investments in accommodation, infrastructure, and services reflect the city’s commitment to ensuring that pilgrims and tourists alike enjoy a fulfilling and comfortable visit.

As the city continues to evolve, Madinah remains a vital part of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning tourism sector, with expectations of further growth in the coming years.